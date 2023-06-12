The Winona region has seen an influx of new residents over the last three to five years, each coming to be near family, friends or the kind of lifestyle they dream of. Visit Winona, the city’s convention and visitor bureau, is eager to welcome them into our community, both to introduce them to their peers as well as familiarize them with all of the wonderful amenities Winona offers to its residents.

To that end, Visit Winona will host Hello Winona!, a new resident meet-up series featuring activities and opportunities for new community members to engage with area businesses and one another, all free of charge.

The program highlights two categories of new resident populations: families and singles/couples. The welcome program includes a rotating schedule of hands-on learning and social gatherings for each population.

RSVP today for the second new resident gathering that targets singles and/or couples and invites new residents to the Winona Visitor Center at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, with complimentary refreshments, followed by an exclusive tour of the Remlinger Muscle Car Museum and Event Center.

“We know that so many visitors to Winona ultimately decide that this is where they would like to live,” said Visit Winona executive director Pat Mutter. “Since Visit Winona is so plugged into everything happening in the community that both residents and visitors love, we felt it was a natural fit to provide this kind of program to new residents.”

Call Visit Winona at 507-452-0735 with questions or to RSVP for any of the series programs. RSVPs are required for participation.