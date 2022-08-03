Visit Winona presents 2021-22 Tourism Awards

The Winona Public Library was voted by the public as the winner of Visit Winona's 2021-22 Hidden Gem Award. Winona Public Library staff are pictured with the executive director of Visit Winona Pat Mutter (second from right).
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Bloedow Bakery was chosen by the public to receive Visit Winona's 2021-22 People's Choice Award. Pictured, from left, is Bloedow Bakery owner Mary Polus, Bloedow Bakery office manager Karen Sorum and Visit Winona executive director Pat Mutter.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
The Winona County Historical Society was chosen at Visit Winona's 2021-22 Partnership Excellence Award recipient. Pictured are, from left, WCHS museum educator Jennifer Weaver, Visit Winona executive director Pat Mutter, and WCHS executive director Carrie Johnson.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Visit Winona's visitor services coordinator Mary Farrell and partnership director Kate Carlson wear flamingo headbands Tuesday evening during the organization's tourism awards celebration.
For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Visit Winona was able to bring community members together Tuesday evening for its annual Tourism Award ceremony at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum.
People from around the country with a variety of connections to Winona chose winners for two of the 2021-22 awards: People's Choice Award and the Hidden Gem Award.
Bloedow Bakery won the People's Choice Award for 2021-22, while voters chose the Winona Public Library for the Hidden Gem Award.
Visit Winona's marketing specialist Cynthya Porter shared that there were about 700 nominations and over 1,000 votes for these awards, with the Hidden Gem being the most competitive.
The difference between the two awards, Porter shared, is that the People's Choice Award is for an entity in the community that would be a destination for people to want to come to Winona, while the Hidden Gem Award is for an entity that people likely didn't know about and didn't have a full appreciation of until they visited Winona and experienced it.
The third award, the Partnership Excellence Award, was chosen by Visit Winona's partnership committee and presented to the Winona County Historical Society.
Kate Carlson, Visit Winona's partnership director, said the winner was chosen because of their commitment to working with Visit Winona and their contributions to the city's hospitality industry.
Carlson said WCHS especially stood out under these award requirements because of their work to welcome cruise ships to Winona, offer tours and provide other programs to the community, while also creating a gallery and community space for visitors to enjoy.
All three winners expressed their gratitude for the honors.
One of the perplexing problems of this COVID pandemic that has been pondered since its beginning is the odd person out who is unquestionably e…
1 of 4
The Winona Public Library was voted by the public as the winner of Visit Winona's 2021-22 Hidden Gem Award. Winona Public Library staff are pictured with the executive director of Visit Winona Pat Mutter (second from right).
Bloedow Bakery was chosen by the public to receive Visit Winona's 2021-22 People's Choice Award. Pictured, from left, is Bloedow Bakery owner Mary Polus, Bloedow Bakery office manager Karen Sorum and Visit Winona executive director Pat Mutter.
The Winona County Historical Society was chosen at Visit Winona's 2021-22 Partnership Excellence Award recipient. Pictured are, from left, WCHS museum educator Jennifer Weaver, Visit Winona executive director Pat Mutter, and WCHS executive director Carrie Johnson.