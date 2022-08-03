Visit Winona presents 2021-22 Tourism Awards

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Visit Winona was able to bring community members together Tuesday evening for its annual Tourism Award ceremony at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum.

People from around the country with a variety of connections to Winona chose winners for two of the 2021-22 awards: People's Choice Award and the Hidden Gem Award.

Bloedow Bakery won the People's Choice Award for 2021-22, while voters chose the Winona Public Library for the Hidden Gem Award.

Visit Winona's marketing specialist Cynthya Porter shared that there were about 700 nominations and over 1,000 votes for these awards, with the Hidden Gem being the most competitive.

The difference between the two awards, Porter shared, is that the People's Choice Award is for an entity in the community that would be a destination for people to want to come to Winona, while the Hidden Gem Award is for an entity that people likely didn't know about and didn't have a full appreciation of until they visited Winona and experienced it.

The third award, the Partnership Excellence Award, was chosen by Visit Winona's partnership committee and presented to the Winona County Historical Society.

Kate Carlson, Visit Winona's partnership director, said the winner was chosen because of their commitment to working with Visit Winona and their contributions to the city's hospitality industry.

Carlson said WCHS especially stood out under these award requirements because of their work to welcome cruise ships to Winona, offer tours and provide other programs to the community, while also creating a gallery and community space for visitors to enjoy.

All three winners expressed their gratitude for the honors.

For more information about Visit Winona, go to visitwinona.com.