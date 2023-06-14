Visit Winona gathered the local community together May 31 for its annual Visit Winona Tourism Award ceremony at Island City Brewing Company. People from all over the country with a variety of ties to Winona chose winners through thousands of online votes for two different awards. The People’s Choice Award is designated for an entity that is a destination that people come to Winona for and the Hidden Gem Award is for an entity that people likely didn’t know about before visiting Winona and experiencing it.

Bluff Country Co-op won Hidden Gem and is Winona’s community-owned, cooperatively-run grocery store and deli. For more than 50 years, it has served as a leader in sustainable food, supporting local and organic farmers and producers. It continues to represent and promote food and environmental integrity, fair economic practices and commitment to community.

Blue Heron Coffeehouse won People’s Choice. Opening in 1998, Blue Heron has provided Winona with unique, quality food and coffee, using local, seasonal and organic ingredients whenever possible. Now downtown, it is a gathering space for local growers, artists, makers and all people from every walk of life. It continues to offer quality, made-from-scratch food, sustainability and community.

Visit Winona’s partnership committee also awarded Prairie Island Campground with the Partnership Excellence Award for connecting the community in the outdoors and attracting people who love being active and engaged with family and friends and, of course, that love camping. They also offer Winona the Campfire Concert Series and food truck events, environmental education programming, holiday activities and even yoga.