Voegeli tops primary election for Winona County Commissioner District 2

Dwayne Voegeli took the lead Tuesday to become the top vote receiver for the Winona County Commissioner District 2 position.
Voegeli received 889 votes in total -- 57.92% of the district's 1,535 votes cast -- according to the Minnesota Secretary of State website's unofficial results Tuesday evening.
Jerry Obieglo took home the second most votes, landing him an expected spot on the November ballot against Voegeli.
Obieglo received 480 votes, equaling 31.27% of the district's votes, according to the unofficial results.
Todd Frahm followed behind with 10.81% of the votes casted -- totaling 166.
Touring the River Valley: Winona County
What do you love most about Winona County?
Lakeview
Hills
Lake and High School
Greenery
Hills
Greenery
Structures
Water
Hills
Farm
Turbines
Farm
Farm
Welcome to Utica
Tractor
Farm land
Solar panels
Crop land
Farm equipment
Cows
Farm land
Water
Winona County sign
Flag
Water
Whitewater State Park
Bridge
Greenery
Hills
Walking path
Water
Fire tower
Garvin Heights
Garvin Heights
Garvin Heights
Sugar Loaf
River
Bridge
Winona County
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!