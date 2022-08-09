 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Voegeli tops primary election for Winona County Commissioner District 2

Dwayne Voegeli took the lead Tuesday to become the top vote receiver for the Winona County Commissioner District 2 position.

Voegeli received 889 votes in total -- 57.92% of the district's 1,535 votes cast -- according to the Minnesota Secretary of State website's unofficial results Tuesday evening.

Dwayne Voegeli

Voegeli

Jerry Obieglo took home the second most votes, landing him an expected spot on the November ballot against Voegeli. 

Obieglo received 480 votes, equaling 31.27% of the district's votes, according to the unofficial results.

Todd Frahm followed behind with 10.81% of the votes casted -- totaling 166.

