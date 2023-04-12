Voters turned down Winona Area Public Schools' two-question referendum in the special election Tuesday.

Questions one was defeated with 2,380 (65.6%) votes no to 1,250 (34.4%) votes yes. Question two was defeated with 2,378 (66%) votes no to 1,227 (34%) votes yes.

Question one asked voters to invest $72.5 million into classroom and building improvements.

These improvements would have taken the form of personalized learning spaces at all three elementary schools to support individualized instruction, small additions at Jefferson and Washington-Kosciusko to improve accessibility, and remodeling the industrial tech wing at the high school to enhance career exploration opportunities. It would've also provided a fitness space at the Area Learning Center and address deferred maintenance issues district-wide.

Question two asked voters to invest an additional $21.7 million for improvements to extracurricular spaces at the high school. The funding would go to a gymnasium addition, new locker rooms and the renovation of the school’s music area.

Question one needed to pass in order for question two to pass.

School board chair Nancy Denzer said the election results are disappointing and the next steps will be to regroup with the district's community task force.

"We'll talk to the task force, talk to the board, find out what direction the board wants to head, and then make some decisions on what we want to do from there," Denzer said.

If both questions passed, the estimated tax impact of the $94.2 million referendum for homeowners would’ve been $247 for homes with a market value of $200,000 or $545 for $400,000 homes.

The tax increase would begin with taxes payable in 2024.

In the build-up before Tuesday’s vote, residents have expressed reasons for and against the referendum.

About two dozen Winona community members created a vote-yes committee, expressing the benefits of investment in the district.

The necessity for such a large referendum also has been questioned after years of declining enrollment in the school district.

Understanding why the referendum vote ultimately failed, Denzer said, will provide needed information to move forward.

"My sincere apologies to the students of the district. It's a big letdown for them," Denzer said. "We feel real strongly that our students deserve to have the facilities that will help us really move forward in the future."

In 2018, a $9.42 million referendum was approved to address safety, security, and accessibility needs. At the time, it was considered the first phase of a larger plan.

This year’s referendum was the second phase in that larger project, and the planning began in the summer 2021 and included 17 months of collaborating with community members, teachers, district staff, engineers, architects and consultants.

Denzer said while the district's needs are still present, they are going to gather and put together a plan that is, hopefully, more palatable to the community.

Vote counts are preliminary until canvassed by the school board at its April 20 meeting.