Voting begins for Best of the Best of Winona

The Winona Daily News is planning to name the Best of the Best of Winona, and we need your help.

Voting started Tuesday at go.winonadailynews.com/bestof22 and runs through Oct. 20.

The top five businesses nominated in each category have moved on to the voting round. Your votes will determine winners and runners-up in the categories of food and restaurants; drinks and nightlife; services and shopping; health and beauty; local; home and living; and automotive.

Individuals can vote once per day, per category per email address and/or phone number.

“This really is the community’s contest, an opportunity for them share their passion and love local Winona area businesses. I’d encourage everyone to vote, and vote often, for their favorites and help us celebrate the Best of Winona,” said Paul Pehler, president and director of local sales.

