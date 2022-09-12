WAC celebrates 60 years and recognizes long time supporter Connie Rader

The Winona Arts Center, in celebration of its 60-year anniversary, held an opening reception on Sunday of its current exhibit, a retrospective of art that had been exhibited at the center from the 1960s through 2022.

The center also recognized long time arts supporter Connie Rader. Connie, a local artist, has served as the president of the WAC board, a WAC trustee, an art instructor and is a longtime supporter of the arts. Connie’s adult children have fond memories of being at the center with their mom.

The 60th anniversary exhibit can be viewed during gallery hours which are on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information on this exhibit and other events at the center, please visit our website at www.winonaarts.org.