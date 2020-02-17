WACS St. Stanislaus student of the month

Meet the St. Stanislaus student of the month, fifth-grader Samuel Stewart. Sam is the son of Dave and Shelley Stewart and has two siblings, Gabe and Maren. In his free time, Sam enjoys participating in the STEM program, basketball, football and baseball teams. When not doing sports, Sam enjoys reading. His favorite book is “Hatchet” because it has a great climax and a good perspective on survival. In school, Sam’s favorite subject is math, because students learn to problem solve and that is a strength of his.

When asked about what he likes best about WACS, Sam reports that the teachers are very kind and willing to help their students at any time. He said the culture of kindness and students living out the WACS Way are the best parts of his school. Sam says he’s proud and honored to be the WACS student of the month as he believes past nominees are kind, helpful people in and out of school. Sam says he tries to be excited with others about learning and tries to approach life in a fun way. Sam’s teachers state that younger students look up to him as a good role model and also say that he is a good listener.