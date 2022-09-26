Walk-in flu vaccine clinic opens Oct. 4 at Winona Health

Winona Health will kick off this year's flu vaccination walk-in clinic next week at its Parkview Office Building in Winona.

The first day of the clinic will be Oct. 4, with the clinic staying open until Oct. 28.

The clinic is open Thursdays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The clinic will be open on two Saturdays during the month: Oct. 8 and Oct. 22. The hours those days will be from 8 a.m. to noon.

Insurance will be filed, so patients should bring their insurance information with them.

Regular doses of the vaccine will be available for people over 6 months old, while flublok will also be available for people 50 years old and older and a high dose vaccine for people 65 years old or older.

"Getting vaccinated against the flu not only helps protect you from the flu, it helps protect others you come in contact with. If you are vaccinated and still get the flu, it’s likely your symptoms will be milder and shorter in duration than if you had not been vaccinated," Winona Health shared in a press release about the clinic.

If someone is unable to attend the clinic or would prefer an appointment, flu vaccines will also be available during appointments with healthcare providers after Oct. 4. These appointments can be made by calling 507-454-3650.

For more information about this walk-in clinic and the flu, visit winonahealth.org.