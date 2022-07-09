Walz appoints Natalie Martinez to fill 3rd Judicial District vacancy

Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced the appointment of Natalie Martinez as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s 3rd Judicial District.

Martinez will be replace the Honorable Kevin A. Lund and will be chambered in Austin in Mower County.

“Ms. Martinez’s deep understanding of the needs of her community and strong legal acumen will serve Mower County well for years to come,” said Walz. “Her unique background and perspective, combined with her wide breadth of legal experience, will make her a tremendous asset to the bench.”

“As an experienced attorney and judicial officer and a dedicated community member, Ms. Martinez understands the challenges that many face when engaging with our justice system. Her commitment to ensuring justice for those who have been historically unheard and underrepresented will serve her well,” said Flanagan. “I am excited to see her excel in her new position.”

Minnesota’s 3rd Judicial District encompasses Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, Waseca and Winona counties.

Natalie Martinez is an associate attorney at Donnelly Law Office, a part-time public defender in Freeborn County, and a Mower County conciliation court referee. She works primarily in the areas of family law, criminal defense, and child protection. Martinez previously was an attorney with Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services, providing representation to victims of domestic abuse in family law matters. Her community involvement includes volunteering with her local community theater, holding various leadership positions within the Freeborn County and Tenth District Bar Associations, and serving on the boards of the First Lutheran Church and the Crime Victim’s Crisis Center. She earned her B.A. from St. Olaf College and J.D. from Hamline University School of Law.