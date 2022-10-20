WAPS board moves forward with geothermal dehumidification projects at Jefferson, W-K

The Winona Area Public Schools board voted Tuesday night to proceed with dehumidification projects that will breathe new life — and fresh air — into two historic school buildings for generations to come.

It will do so with an additional partner at the table. Kraus Anderson, a Minnesota-based construction company with extensive experience in school projects, will work with Wold Architects and Engineers as the construction manager to install geothermal heating and cooling systems at Jefferson Elementary and Washington-Kosciusko Elementary.

A timeline won’t be finalized until bids are awarded, but construction is expected to begin in the summer of 2023 and finish in the fall of 2024 to avoid disrupting the academic calendar.

“This is the best strategy to move forward with this unusual set of circumstances we find ourselves in,” board member Michael Hanratty said. “I think this sets up our schools and the students the best to keep them healthy and safe.”

The board originally voted in November of 2021 to use health and safety bonds to fund these projects, which went out for bid this summer. The bids, however, came in 50-60% higher than expected — a common occurrence as all sorts of industries deal with the impacts of inflation and workforce issues — and the project would have cost millions more than the revenue generated from the bonds.

At Wold’s advice, the board rejected the bids to consider different strategies, ranging from canceling the project altogether to altering the bid strategy or project scope. The motion approved by the board will split up the overall larger project into smaller projects in the hope that more companies will submit competitive bids. Kraus Anderson will oversee the bidding process.

Chad Pike and Gary Benson of Kraus Anderson presented to the board at its Oct. 6 meeting about what their group could bring to the table. Pike said this project is personal to him because he’s a district resident — and taxpayer — and sends his kids to WAPS schools.

In addition, the board also approved to sell more bonds and/or pursue other funding options for the projects. The total amount does not need to be decided until the bids are awarded, but the figure is expected to be approximately $24 million — $8 million more than anticipated in November 2021. There is the possibility that federal money could be used in the form of grants or tax subsidies, however there is little known about these programs and how much of these projects would qualify.

School boards in Minnesota have the authority to levy for projects that meet certain criteria — in this case, addressing air quality — without voter approval that is typically needed for most facility upgrades.

“We have the authority to sell these bonds,” Hanratty said. “You’ll not convince me otherwise this is not a health and safety issue, and we need to address it.”

The board approved both the new bidding strategy and partnering with Kraus Anderson on a 6-1 vote. Board member Steve Schild, who has consistently expressed concern about declining enrollment and projected capacity figures at current school buildings, was the lone no vote on both motions.

“I have expressed my concern in the past about how much money we are spending on old buildings without the board ever having discussed in any substantive detail any reconfiguration of our fleet of buildings to reflect the enrollment realities we face,” Schild said. “I would feel very differently about considering this expenditure of money if we had at least gone through and considered some other options.”

Other board members believe, however, that the community will not support additional school closures, and this is the direction the district has chosen.

“This has been a problem in our district for a long time, what we should do with our school buildings,” board member Tina Lehnertz said. “I was not in favor of putting money into old buildings, but this has been going on for a lot of years. This is always the conversation. We have to quit talking and start doing something. This is where the path has taken us. I think it’s time we put our money where our mouth is.”

The geothermal projects have a large up front investment but are the most cost effective heating and cooling solutions over time, according to information gathered by Wold last year. The projects are separate from, but align with, recommendations from the WAPS Community Task Force to use an upcoming referendum in April 2023 to invest in and improve the current fleet of WAPS school buildings.

“This wasn’t done lightly,” board chair Nancy Denzer said. “It wasn’t done with a wish or a hope. It was done from some very thoughtful conversations, and with some evidence from people who have been working with us to show us what is possible in our buildings.

“We have six buildings in this district that we are committed to. We decided not to go down the path of something else. We’re making some bold moves. I think we all know that. But it’s time to do this.”