 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, La Crosse Tribune is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by American Waterworks
WAPS board passes budget, almost $38M expected to be spent from general fund

WAPS board passes budget, almost $38M expected to be spent from general fund

  • 0

The Winona Area Public Schools board recently approved its 2022-2023 preliminary budget.

The budget, which will likely be edited throughout the upcoming school year, lists an expected revenue for the total operating general fund budget as $37,115,855.72, with state aid providing the majority of that funding.

The estimated revenue is less than previous years, as a 3.5% decrease is seen compared to 2021-2022's budget, particularly due to a decrease in federal aid.

As for expenditures in the general fund budget -- which is the main budget used for most aspects of the district's spending --  $864,607.83 more is expected to be spent compared to what is brought in with revenue sources.

In total, the estimated amount to be spent out of the general fund in 2022-23 is at $37,980,463.55.

The biggest expense for the general budget will be in salaries, which is taking a 1.63% decrease in total compared to the previous year's expected budget, landing at $22,724,001.16.

People are also reading…

Because of $3,772.879.08 left in the total operating general fund account from previous years, the deficit of the expenditures compared to the revenue will not bring the general fund account into a negative balance.

It is expected that $2,908,271.25 will be left in the account after the 2022-23 budget period. 

The district budgeted for an estimated 2,304 students in the upcoming school year -- an almost 200 student decrease from the previous year's final projection of 2,498.99.

For a full look at the approved budget -- including its small funds like school nutrition, community education and more -- visit the school board's website at www.winonaschools.org/district/school-board.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Frank Bures: COVID shots for tots

Frank Bures: COVID shots for tots

They are finally here! Vaccinations against COVID-19 were at last approved for the youngest people ages 6 months to 5 years old. Studies in ch…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News