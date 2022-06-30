WAPS board passes budget, almost $38M expected to be spent from general fund

The Winona Area Public Schools board recently approved its 2022-2023 preliminary budget.

The budget, which will likely be edited throughout the upcoming school year, lists an expected revenue for the total operating general fund budget as $37,115,855.72, with state aid providing the majority of that funding.

The estimated revenue is less than previous years, as a 3.5% decrease is seen compared to 2021-2022's budget, particularly due to a decrease in federal aid.

As for expenditures in the general fund budget -- which is the main budget used for most aspects of the district's spending -- $864,607.83 more is expected to be spent compared to what is brought in with revenue sources.

In total, the estimated amount to be spent out of the general fund in 2022-23 is at $37,980,463.55.

The biggest expense for the general budget will be in salaries, which is taking a 1.63% decrease in total compared to the previous year's expected budget, landing at $22,724,001.16.

Because of $3,772.879.08 left in the total operating general fund account from previous years, the deficit of the expenditures compared to the revenue will not bring the general fund account into a negative balance.

It is expected that $2,908,271.25 will be left in the account after the 2022-23 budget period.

The district budgeted for an estimated 2,304 students in the upcoming school year -- an almost 200 student decrease from the previous year's final projection of 2,498.99.

For a full look at the approved budget -- including its small funds like school nutrition, community education and more -- visit the school board's website at www.winonaschools.org/district/school-board.

