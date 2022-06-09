WAPS Community Ed to offer paraprofessional pathway program

Are you looking to become a paraprofessional? WAPS Community Education is offering an online class this summer that will help get you started on that path.

The class will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday, June 13-Aug. 26. The Monday and Wednesday classes will be held online with a teacher, while the Tuesday and Thursday classes will feature recorded instruction.

Students enrolled in the class will:

• Prepare for the paraprofessional exam

• Learn how to support students and teachers

• Learn how to get a paraprofessional job in Minnesota

Interested students must have their GED or high school diploma, as well as a laptop or internet-enabled device with a camera and microphone.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/waps_para.

Questions? Contact Andrea Hasslinger at 507-494-0924 or email andrea.hasslinger@winona.k12.mn.us.

