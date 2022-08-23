WAPS families now able to use transportation app to help track bus routes

Families in the Winona Area Public Schools district will now have the opportunity to keep up to date with their children's buses with the FirstView's ParentView transportation app, after the district's board approved the use of it last week.

The app is available to families at no cost to them or the district.

FirstView will allow families to receive notifications about how far away their child's bus is, if it is running late and more.

Multiple email addresses can be set up to each account to allow notifications to be sent to multiple people.

If there are people that families do not want to know the location of the child, their emails and accounts can be deleted or blocked.

The use of the app is completely optional for families.

With this approval from the board, the district's personnel will also use the DistrictView, a web-based tool, to help monitor bus routes and answer families' questions.

The buses used by the district already were tracked before this approval, but now that information will be compiled for easy access.

For more information as its released, visit winonaschools.org.