WAPS music concert schedule for December

A proud tradition of music excellence lives on in Winona Area Public Schools, and you can be a part of it.

There are three opportunities to attend concerts featuring talented student musicians at Winona Senior High School and Winona Middle School in December.

On Sunday, Dec. 11, there will be a combined concert featuring the Winona Senior High School bands, choirs and orchestra. The concert begins at 2 p.m. and will be held in the WSHS gymnasium.

On Friday, Dec. 16, the WSHS choirs will perform at Merchants Bank in downtown Winona, beginning at 2:15 p.m.

And on Monday, Dec. 19, there will be a combined concert featuring the Winona Middle School Grade 6-8 band and choir. The concert begins at 7 p.m. and will be held in the WMS auditorium.

All three music ensembles at Winona Area Public Schools started in the 1930s.

Dr. Travis Sletta is the conductor of the high school and middle school choirs. Lori Carlson is the conductor of the high school and middle school orchestras. Russell Diggins is in his first year as conductor of the high school band and will be joined by Tim Gleason. Gleason and Paula Braaten are the conductors of the middle school bands.