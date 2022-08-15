WAPS partners with Rochester Public Schools to allow students to learn online

The Winona Area Public Schools board approved a partnership with Rochester Public Schools earlier this month that will allow students to take courses via RPS' online school.

Students will be able to choose between learning completely online or just taking specific classes online.

If a student decides to only take certain classes online, they will be able to do so during the school day in a designated area where they are supervised.

If a student learns full-time online, then they are expected to stay home and complete their studies.

Technology will be made available by the WAPS district.

Students can take classes offered by the RPS online program even if they are not offered by WAPS. Classes will be added to their WAPS transcript and credits earned will be counted.

The students will continue to be enrolled as students at WAPS while using this online program and can still use support services offered by the school.

The students will have teachers through RPS that will be able to answer questions and help with the course work.

The district expects that approximately 24 students -- mainly ranging from seventh grade to 12th grade -- will participate in the online opportunity.

The agreement with RPS came after the district ended its own online learning academy earlier this summer, after it was available to students for only one school year.