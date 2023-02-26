The Winona Area Public Schools’ 2023 referendum includes proposed classroom remodeling, deferred maintenance and added career technical education at the high school. But it also brings proposed additions to two of the district’s older buildings: Jefferson Elementary and Washington-Kosciusko Elementary.

The proposed addition to Jefferson would be on the back of the existing building on the east side. And the addition to Washington-Kosciusko would also be on the back of the building on the northwest corner of the school’s lot. Jefferson’s addition would be approximately 11,000 square feet, and Washington-Kosciusko’s would be approximately 14,000 square feet.

The two elementary schools were built in the 1930s with funding from the Public Works Administration under President Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal program. Washington-Kosciusko was completed in 1934 and Jefferson in 1938.

“The primary reason for the addition is to make sure that students or staff don’t need to use the basement for anything,” said John Casper, communications coordinator for Winona Area Public Schools.

“The Community Task Force identified that as one of the biggest downsides of having those historic elementary schools,” Casper explained. “Students with mobility issues have trouble accessing the schools. The stairs in the basement themselves are dark and dingy and that’s a big of a safety hazard. And just the idea of having to go down the stairs because the art rooms are in the basement of both buildings and then be expected to create art. There’s no natural light; there are no windows. The art teachers do a great job in making those spaces as welcoming as possible, but it’s still in the basement.”

Casper said the additions would include new cafeteria space and main office space in both buildings.

“It’d be a very accessible entrance for everybody. Then, additional student support spaces will be added on the second floor of those additions,” said Casper. “Other things that will happen in those buildings, beyond fixing things that need to be fixed like bathrooms; they are going to take some of the classrooms and turn them into flexible learning spaces or personalized learning spaces.”

These flexible learning spaces, Casper said, would combine two or three classrooms into one large room with moveable walls and differing furniture. This would make the rooms customizable to not only teachers’ needs but how individual students learn best.

“It’s a common thing other schools district have done. If you look at a new school that’s being built, they’re not going to have the chopped-up classrooms of the 1920s and 1930s. They’re going to have these flexible learning spaces, learning studios with different furniture, moveable walls and bright, airy spaces,” said Casper.

In a town that takes pride in its historic buildings, the plan for the additions is to build them so they fit seamlessly with the historic elementary schools, said Casper.

“I like to think about (how) in the ’50s and ’60s during the polio epidemic, Jefferson and Washington-Kosciusko were distribution sites for the polio vaccine. Then 60 years later, both of these sites were used for the COVID vaccine. It shows that the schools have a bigger impact in their community and their neighborhoods beyond just teaching kids how to read and write,” said Casper.

“I don’t think investing money into these buildings just because they’re historic is what we’re doing,” he said. “But I think something the Community Task Force felt when looking through all the options is that people do take pride in these buildings. They have a lot of potential. They need some work to bring them up to speed, but there’s no reason that we can have these buildings stick around for another 60, 70 years after these improvements.”

Washington-Kosciusko still has the same floors, walls and cabinets from when it opened in the 1930s, said Principal Justin Hanson, and upgrades are needed.

“Education, obviously, has changed a great deal over 87-year period of time the school’s been open,” said Hanson. “Because of what we know about learning, these changes would definitely be beneficial to student learning.”

Jefferson Elementary Principal Jay Woller said staff has had to get creative with how they use hallway spaces and basement spaces to accommodate their needs. The addition would add room for counselors’ offices and flexible learning spaces for students.

“I have been in buildings with flexible spaces before, and it is really beneficial for students to do personalized learning, small group work and different projects,” said Woller. “If we got the space, I know we would use it. We would put it to good use. Having that flexible space does allow for more flexible potential programming.”

Although enrollment may be going down districtwide, capacity at Winona’s elementary schools is at 80%, which Casper said is where they want it to be. That capacity gives space to grow.

“Looking at what the city of Winona is doing with its comprehensive plan, it’s looking to grow the population of Winona. That may be accomplished through some different changes in housing, zoning laws and housing regulations to allow for more dense residential areas and that would definitely impact us. We could see a rise in enrollment and we have to make space,” said Casper. “So this gives us room to grow in the future. I think the Community Task Force hopes that by improving these buildings that may draw more people into the school district.”

The Winona Area Public Schools referendum vote will be on April 11.