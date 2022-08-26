WAPS schools to receive additional support from state

Winona Area Public Schools will receive additional support from the state according to accountability data released by the Minnesota Department of Education this week.

The state’s North Star Accountability System, which uses standardized test scores, graduation rates and attendance and enrollment data to identify schools in need of varying levels of support in accordance with the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) and the state’s World’s Best Workforce law (WBWF), identified three WAPS schools in its report.

Jefferson Elementary will receive targeted support because the performance level of students receiving special education services was below state thresholds.

The Winona Area Learning Center will receive comprehensive support because its four-year graduation rate for all students was less than 67 percent.

Winona Senior High School will also receive support because it was identified as a “linked” school, or feeder school, to the WALC.

The WALC was previously identified by the North Star Accountability System in 2018 and school leaders worked with the Regional Centers of Excellence on a three-year school improvement plan. Graduation rates more than doubled over that timespan, but still fell short of the state’s benchmark.

WAPS Superintendent Dr. Annette K. Freiheit will learn in September what the support entails, but she envisions it will align with work that is already underway in the district.

“We are excited for the additional support, because we feel we already have a great plan for helping meet the needs of our individual students,” Freiheit said. “We believe the support will coincide with our work on implementing MTSS (Multi-Tiered Systems of Support), expanding PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports) into the middle school and implementing AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) district-wide.

“We know that we can do better for our students, families and community. We are grateful for the support, and look forward to the work ahead.”

It is common for area learning centers to be identified in the North Star report as being in need of additional support. All nine area learning centers affiliated with Big 9 school districts failed to meet the graduation benchmarks. New in 2022, the state also identified schools linked to the area learning centers for support, as is the case with WSHS.

“The idea behind identifying the feeder schools for support is that those students are already behind by the time they enter the ALC,” Freiheit said. “So if they are given support earlier, perhaps they can stay on the right track, or at least not fall so far behind.”

In addition, the district is also working closely with MDE to improve special education services, which were disrupted for many students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are keenly aware of the achievement and opportunity gap for students receiving special education services,” said Dr. Sarah Knudsen, Director of Special Education. “The district’s work in the implementation of MTSS will help to identify and intervene sooner and more specifically. Additionally, all special educators are focusing their professional development on student goals being standards-aligned in order to accelerate learning for students receiving special education services.”

The data released this week also included Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment results from last spring. WAPS performed below the state average in both math and reading proficiency, but fared well compared to other Big 9 schools, ranking third in math proficiency and fifth in reading proficiency.

“There’s no question that we need to improve instruction for all of our students,” Freiheit said. “We have been putting a lot of effort and work into our plan, and we are excited to see the results unfold over the next few years.”