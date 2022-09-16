WAPS sticks to budget by rejecting all bids for HVAC project, looking at other options to get project done

The Winona Area Public Schools board Thursday rejected four company's bids for the district's heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) project at Jefferson Elementary and Washington-Kosciusko Elementary.

The bids from Brennan Construction in Winona, Fowler and Hammer in La Crosse, Market and Johnson in La Crosse and Weiser Brothers in La Crescent were the only bids received by the deadline.

It was recommended by Wold Architects and Engineers that the bids be rejected because all four were above the amount budgeted for the project.

The lowest total bid for the work at both schools provided to the district, given by Market and Johnson, was $21,531,000.

Last year, though, the board voted to issue bonds for this project in the amount of $16,070,000, which will be paid over 15 years.

The project estimate cost included in this bond is $15,367,340 -- with the amount meant to cover the installation of geothermal HVAC systems in both of the elementary schools.

The district and Wold are now looking at different options that will allow this project to be completed within budget.