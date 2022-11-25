WINONA -- With 46 years of history, Hei and Low Tap has become a staple in the Winona community throughout its existence.

Its name, often also written as Hei N Low Tap, even pulls from Winona's long history, its current owner of seven years, Gina Virock, shared, as the bar originally got its name from the city's first two tap import beers: Heineken and Lowenbrau.

Now, Virock shared, that the name is also a play on the fact that the city has the high peaks of the bluffs and the low depths of the river.

Virock purchased the business, located at 529 E. Wabasha St. in Winona, after spending a few years managing her family's liquor store, which gave her experience and knowledge of the industry.

While Virock was looking at other options of places to purchase, Hei and Low became available, so she took the chance while she could.

Virock shared why she thinks Hei and Low has remained so popular in the community across multiple decades: "I try to always change up one of our tap lines, and I try to always have a new special drink of the month or whatever. We have a really good community of Vikings fans and Packers fans right now, even though Packers fans aren't too happy. It's kind of a little family here."

Often, Hei and Low Tap is also able to entertain customers with musical acts and provide opportunities to spend time outdoors on its back patio.

How many people that walk through the door each day varies greatly, Virock shared, explaining that sometimes there may be only five customers throughout a whole day while other days there might be anywhere from 60 to 200 people.

She said the busiest days for the business are the evenings before major holidays, when people are visiting from out of town and are looking to catch up with friends.

However, Virock added that, like many businesses in the community, Hei and Low has seen fewer customers stopping as people stay at home more often to avoid potential COVID-19 exposures.

"I think we all struggled, and we're all still struggling," she said about the impacts of the pandemic.

Hei and Low Tap is still going strong though, as it offers a variety of different beverages and the opportunity to spend time with fellow community members in a friendly, family-like setting.