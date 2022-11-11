With a business name honoring his children, owner Dennis McEntaffer has experienced success offering delicious sweets to the Winona community at Nate and Ally’s Frozen Treat Creations.

McEntaffer, who also owns Sport & Spine Physical Therapy, first was inspired to start a soft-serve business in Winona to fill a niche in the community after stopping at a similar shop on a vacation in 2012.

He took his time opening Nate and Ally’s, though, as a lot of research went into its planning and launch.

Nate and Ally’s opened in the summer of 2016, four years after McEntaffer’s first spark of interest in the treats business.

Today, with the work of five employees and McEntaffer, the business at 109 E. Third St. in Winona draws people of all ages.

Visitors are able to enjoy a variety of hard-scooped and soft-serve ice cream and edible cookie dough, along with other treats such as gelato and frozen yogurt, when they stop there.

And, the fun of cold treats doesn’t end after the hot months — Nate and Ally’s is open year-round.

“Winona State and St. Mary’s students are a definite plus. I think if it wasn’t for them, we probably wouldn’t even be open in winter time, just because they’re probably at least 50% of our business,” McEntaffer said.

He did share that the business sees fewer customers in the winter — with about 50 to 100 people during the week and 100 to 150 people on the weekends.

As for the summers, though, McEntaffer said there can be on average 300 to 400 people stopping at Nate and Ally’s each day.

McEntaffer said that he enjoys “watching people come in and enjoying themselves.”

He remembers Nate and Ally’s first open summer fondly, as it was very busy and people were taking the time to sit down and talk to each other — not just stare at their phone screens.

Nate and Ally’s also allows people to bond in a bigger setting, as there is a space downstairs that people can book for free to have group gatherings and parties. The people renting are not required to buy products from the business, but McEntaffer said he greatly appreciates it when they do.

McEntaffer shared his thankfulness for his customers, who have come back many times and have helped his business survive over six years — even through the hardships of the pandemic.

He says he still sees some of the side effects of the pandemic, like troubles finding supplies.

But, he said, it has gotten easier recently, possibly because fewer supplies are needed as the colder weather begins.

McEntaffer said he has also faced increased prices for his supplies and products and shared that most have increased at least 25%.

He has tried to limit having to boost his own prices, only raising them about 10% in response to the higher costs.

Luckily, McEntaffer said he hasn’t had many problems hiring people because of the small size of his team.

He also shared, “It seems like a lot of people want to work in an ice cream shop.”

For more information about Nate and Ally’s Frozen Treat Creations, visit natenallys.com.