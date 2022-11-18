With Santa present to spread cheer to all, families and other community members gathered together Thursday night in the snow to partake in the annual Light Up Downtown.

The event -- organized by the Winona Main Street Program -- was held at Peter's Biergarten this year and featured the unveiling of a sleigh that the Main Street Program teamed up with students from Minnesota State College Southeast's Automotive, Welding and Transportation departments to create.

It's not the first time that the two entities teamed up in honor of the holidays.

Last year, at the request of the Main Street Program, MSC SE students worked together and put their skills to the test to create a giant panel Christmas tree for the city to use.

MSC SE enjoys the opportunity to help the city and its residents when it can, with welding instructor Casey Mann saying last year about making the tree, "We’ll do anything to help out the community.”

Mann said last year that doing projects like the tree help students learn what it’s like “going from paper to project. There sometimes can be some hiccups in there. So, you have to try to plan things out, even before you start.”

The newly built sleigh brought a lot of joy to attendees Thursday night, as Santa sat on it and children were able to climb on with him to get their picture taken.

Winona Main Street Program was able to make the annual event possible with the help of sponsors Bay State Milling Company, MBM Logistics, Watlow, Altra Federal Credit Union, Bremer Bank of Winona, HBC, Inc., Peter's Biergarten and Toppers Pizza.