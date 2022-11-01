When Winona native Kirstin Schultz decided she wanted to be a teacher in the third grade, she never could have imagined the impact she would make on her home community.

But, over 30 years deep into her career of teaching almost exclusively third grade, Winona Area Public Schools district employees have stepped up to let Kirstin know how much she means to them by naming her Winona Education Association Teacher of the Year on Monday.

Kirstin shared that it is “pretty special” to have this recognition in her hometown, saying that she was surprised and emotional when she learned she won the honor.

Kirstin, who loves seeing her students’ excitement about school, has worked her entire career in the WAPS district — with 22 years clocked in at Jefferson specifically.

She’s had to overcome hard moments throughout those years, both personally and professionally.

Kirstin’s daughter Justine, who flew back from a conference in Texas the night before the ceremony just to be there to celebrate her mom, said that Kirstin lost her father two months ago.

The loss didn’t stop Kirstin from continuing to teach the best that she can, though. Kirstin’s ability to bounce back from sad situations impresses Justine.

Justine said she learned from her mother that “things will be tough, but you can always get through it.”

The recent loss made Justine extra emotional when she learned about her mother being named Teacher of the Year, because she knows how proud Kirstin’s father would be of her.

As for hardships that have affected Kirstin professionally, Kirstin explained how she overcomes them: “I think we just have to keep moving on.”

In the case of COVID-19, she said: “There were a lot of gaps in kids’ learning. And I think we just, as we’re teaching now, we’re still filling in those gaps. And just keep moving on with our teaching. Getting kids back on those routines, making up those skills.”

Kirstin’s peers recognize the great work she is doing in the district also, as she has helped her students throughout the past few decades no matter what situation is being faced.

Annette Freiheit, superintendent of the WAPS district, shared why she thinks Kirstin is so deserving of the honor of being Teacher of the Year.

“She’s just an awesome teacher. I mean, she thinks about her kids all the time and puts them first and makes class exciting and fun and engaging. And (she) is always very supportive of our students,” Freiheit said.

Freiheit said that the excitement from students Monday morning when they learned during an assembly that Kirstin was the Teacher of the Year is a prime example of the impact the district’s teachers have on the children.

Freiheit said during the assembly, attendees could see “how much the kids engage with school, that they love, that they enjoy being here”

“And they do their best to act their best, and I think that just is because they know they’re respected and loved by the staff,” Freiheit said.

Freiheit said that naming a Teacher of the Year is important, because it’s important to recognize people who are doing well in their career fields.

She continued: “Particularly with the field of teaching, it’s just one of those professions that is so critical to our country. And when you can recognize those who stand out I think it’s always a good thing and a good role model for others who want to go into the field and hopefully encourage others to go into the field.”

Amber Mlynczak, a member of the Winona Education Association Teacher of the Year committee, said that Schultz was a perfect candidate for this year’s award.

“She has dedicated so many years to our elementary students and to our school district,” Mlynczak said. “She has served on tons of committees and has been a part of a lot of growth that we’ve had in our district. And so she kind of goes above and beyond as a teacher.”

Justine shared about her mother: “I always tell people my mom is a great mother. Great friend. But one of the best educators that I know.”

With the title of Teacher of the Year, Kirstin will be honored at a banquet later this month. She will also partake in local events in the upcoming year.