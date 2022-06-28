 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Lake Winona Manor honors veterans Monday

Lake Winona Manor celebrated their new Veteran’s wall with a dedication ceremony held in the Robinson Healing Garden on Monday.

This brief ceremony recognized residents who served in the military with awards given by Winona Mayor Scott Sherman and a three-volley salute and Taps.

After the ceremony, attendees were given a chance to see the wall, which includes photos of the veterans during their time of service and a visitor book people can sign.

Lake Winona Manor Director of Nursing Amanda Ciszak spoke on the importance of the wall and veterans during the ceremony.

“This wall should be a reminder of their dedication, courage and sacrifice,” said Ciszak.

Families and friends applauded and took photos throughout the ceremony as their loved ones were recognized for their service.

The wall is located inside of Lake Winona Manor just outside of the chapel.

