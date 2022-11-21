If weather permits, Winona's Mankato Avenue and Highway 43 are expected to be fully open starting late Tuesday — just in time for Thanksgiving travels.

Drivers will be able to use the roundabouts created in full instead of simply using half of them, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Traffic signs and temporary pavement markings are expected to be placed this week.

In a press release about the final week of construction for this year on the project, MnDOT said: "Please watch out for construction workers next week as they put the final touches on the project for the season. Slow down, be alert."

Permanent overhead signage is expected to be placed above the roundabout at the intersection of Highways 61 and 43 during the week of Dec. 5.

MnDOT did share that they have experienced some delays in the project recently due to winter weather.

As for the future of the project, MnDOT wrote last week: "Next spring, crews will put the final touches on the project. For instance, landscaping work will be done in the spring at a time where the plantings and other vegetation can be assured of good growing conditions with temperatures and moisture.

"Additionally, crews will be completing work in the median and curbs that weren’t completed this season. There will likely be some short-term lane closures next spring when that work is being done," the department wrote.

For further updates about the road construction in Winona, visit www.dot.state.mn.us.