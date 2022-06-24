WATCH NOW: Miller Ingenuity celebrates 75th anniversary Thursday

Miller Ingenuity celebrated its 75th anniversary Thursday with a family and community gathering at its home in Winona.

Tours were offered to community members at the company’s Winona facility, after visitors viewed a video of community leaders congratulating the company on its major anniversary.

Employees, who had a break from work, were able to bring their families to the facility to celebrate the historic anniversary.

The fun didn’t just stop at learning about the company and its products — like ZoneGuard, which helps notify railroad workers of oncoming trains — during a walk through of the facility, though.

A proclamation from the city of Winona was presented to Miller Ingenuity president and CEO Steven Blue, along with a certificate from Gov. Tim Walz, in honor of the special occasion.

Blue shared to visitors during the event that many companies do not last as long as Miller Ingenuity. He said that the employees, among other factors, are to thank for the accomplishment of reaching 75 years.

“The most important thing that I take comfort in is knowing that I have the greatest team of people on the planet behind me,” Blue said as he reflected on the future of the company and all of the hardships that the company and the world as a whole has faced in recent years.

He also said that he often thinks about when the company was created and the hardships the founder — Rudy Miller — faced at that time 75 years ago.

Blue knows that if Rudy was able to get through those hardships, like recovering from the challenges of World War II just two years before, Miller Ingenuity can get through the hardships faced today.

The event was well attended, with special visitors such as State Rep. Gene Pelowski, State Sen. Jeremy Miller, Winona city council members and more in attendance.

