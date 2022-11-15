To start off the university’s International Education Week, Winona State University hosted Najib Azad to give a special presentation after the release of his latest book, “Beyond Evacuation: From the Himalayas to the Statue of Liberty.”

The presentation consisted of Azad talking about the struggles to leave Afghanistan with his wife and four children after the Taliban takeover in August 2021, and the struggles of just getting to America, the history and culture of Afghanistan, and the stories his memoir tells.

Azad is an Afghan refugee, acclaimed author, and former spokesman for the president of Afghanistan and senior political and legal advisor to NAMSA/NATO in Afghanistan. When the capital city of Afghanistan, Kabul, fell, Azad was a target by the Taliban because of his work with the government.

In the presentation, Azad said being the president’s spokesman meant his face was often in the public’s eye.

“The people that took over, the Taliban, all they knew was to kill or get killed,” Azad said. “So when they took over, I realized it was over for me here. They knew my face very well. I could live for a few hours or a couple days. I had to live in my office because I couldn’t make it the short way, just over a mile, home. People I worked with were being killed in target killings by the Taliban. So later I had to change my location every few hours.”

Azad said the times right after the fall of the Afghan government were the hardest times you could imagine.

“It was like the things you see in movies,” said Azad. “The country was my love. It was my identity. And it was taken in an hour. But it wasn’t just the land they took — it was your thoughts, how you could dress, how you lived.”

Azad described traumatic scenes that occurred during his and his family’s journey to America. These include having a security force officer prop his gun on his 2-year-old son’s shoulder, who was sitting on Azad’s shoulders, when tens of thousands of people were trying to evacuate through the Kabul airport; seeing the man right behind him in the mass of people die; eating exclusively boiled chicken in Germany for three months until they could board a plane to America, and being in touch with many Afghan refugees who now have to go through the struggle of starting a new life.

“To get out of Afghanistan was hard, and there was a lot of grief and sorrows and anxieties. But now that we got here, you all have helped us start to heal,” said Azad. “I had the chance to come to the United States years ago. And I didn’t because my country needed me and I had hope. But when the Taliban took over, they killed that hope.”

Azad said he wrote the book because he lived it — from his youth he grew up in the culture, in the history of the land, with the traditions and political knowledge that a western author coming to Afghanistan with the purpose to write a book could just never do.

“It just isn’t in them like it is in me,” Azad said. “The book isn’t just about grief and war and dead bodies. But the beauty and culture of the country at the intersection of history, where Afghanistan finds itself.”

Winona State University, with support from the Winona Afghan Support Network, gave Azad the chance to share his story Monday and hosted an Extended Discussion/Q&A session on Tuesday. Also, in attendance at the Monday night presentation were local Afghan refugees who were given recognition during the presentation.