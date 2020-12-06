WATCH NOW: Peaceful life restarted in Minneapolis as businesses recover or leave empty spaces

While the Target is once again bustling with life, the neighboring school is left waiting to be recovered and used once again.

Open land stands where the family-owned Minnehaha Lake Wine and Spirits once stood, which had called the intersection of Minnehaha Avenue and Lake Street, across from the Third Precinct, home for more than 75 years.

During the protest, owners boarded up the store in hopes of protecting it from severe damage. On May 28, protesters tore off the boards to use as shields against the police, who were using tear gas and non-lethal rubber bullets.

Ultimately, the store burned to the ground.

A GoFundMe online fundraiser was created for the liquor store staff after the store was deemed a complete loss.

The GoFundMe, created by store owner Jason Krause, read in June, “As most of you know, our business and building was burned to the ground last Thursday. In the days to come we will start to process everything that’s transpired in the past week and look towards the future and possible rebuilding. But, in the meantime, our wonderful staff now finds themselves in a very uncertain place.