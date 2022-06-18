WATCH NOW: Preemie baby, parents celebrate 6 months after emergency delivery in Arcadia

At 10 pounds and seven ounces, six-month-old Anya Aguilar may be tiny, but she is mighty.

In mid-December, Anya’s then-expectant mother, Maria Aguilar, started to feel severe back pain at 23 weeks, approaching 24 weeks, along in her pregnancy.

Maria, a resident of Arcadia, originally planned to head to La Crosse for an appointment to get the pain checked out, but realized she was unable to sit for that long due to the pain which was worsening greatly.

She wasn’t able to make it to Whitehall’s hospital, the nearest emergency room to Arcadia, either due to the pain.

Instead, Maria ended up heading to the Mayo clinic in Arcadia, which normally is not a place where women deliver their children.

But family medicine and prenatal care provider Dr. Jodi Breska and midwife Kaitlin Earley, along with a team of nurses, were there to help the expectant mother.

With some experience in emergency care, Breska and Earley shared that they didn’t have the opportunity to feel fear while caring for Maria, because they were too busy working in the situation and figuring out what needed to be done to help with a safe as possible delivery.

Breska was able to connect with a high-risk obstetrician via telemedicine to help with Maria’s delivery.

A med flight helicopter with a neonatal care team was called to the clinic, where it landed in the parking lot.

Once the neonatal team was able to set up their supplies in the clinic, Maria was able to give birth to Anya. Breska and Earley had worked to delay the birth until this moment by trying to keep Maria as calm as possible in the stressful situation.

Through a translator, Maria explained that Anya’s was a breech delivery, meaning her body was delivered first and her head last, a position that can pose risks to the baby. The tiny infant, weighing only 700 grams, or just over 1.5 pounds, was whisked away via the helicopter to the Rochester Mayo Clinic hospital. Maria followed in an ambulance.

Breska shared that it was the first time at the clinic in Arcadia that a non-full term baby was born there, with only a few babies having been born there in total since the current clinic opened in 2016.

Anya stayed in a newborn intensive care unit for a total of 4 months before she was able to head home to Arcadia to be with her mother, Maria, and father, Nelson.

Six months after her birth, Anya and her parents returned to the Mayo clinic in Arcadia on Tuesday to celebrate Anya and to connect once again with the team that helped back in December with the delivery.

Maria, via translator, said she and Nelson felt “very excited, very emotional, happy” about the return visit. “Because at times I thought (Anya) wouldn’t make it.”

“We are very grateful for the help of everybody,” Maria said through the translator.

