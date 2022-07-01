WATCH NOW: Touring the River Valley: Perrot State Park

On the edge of Wisconsin, right along the Mississippi River, Perrot State Park welcomes visitors in Trempealeau year round to enjoy outdoor activities on water and on land.

Perrot State Park, located only about 14 miles from Winona and right in between La Crosse and Chippewa Falls, includes a total of 1,200 acres and features bluffs and the meeting of the Mississippi and Trempealeau rivers.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources shared that visitors have the opportunity to “enjoy breathtaking river views from the hiking trails in this park, known for its natural, archaeological, and historical resources.”

The peaks in the park reach 520 feet on Brady’s Bluff and 507 feet on Perrot Ridge, with others, like Trempealeau Mountain, also reaching high heights, according to the DNR.

There are about 12 miles of hiking trails in the park, some of which will bring visitors to these tall heights to look over the area.

Lower to the ground, the Great River State Trail — a 24-mile path — runs through the park on its way to La Crosse and Onalaska, allowing people to enjoy the beauty of the Mississippi River on an abandoned railroad line.

The water isn’t the only beautiful feature of the park to look over though from these high peaks, as the property also features a rare dry bluff prairie.

A variety of activities are available to visitors year round, depending on the season. Some options include, according to the DNR, hiking, kayaking, canoeing, mountain biking, camping, birdwatching, fishing, and winter activities such as cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.

Park attendees don’t need to have their own equipment though, as there are canoes, kayaks, snowshoes, horseshoes, volleyballs and more are available to rent at the property.

Events open to the public also often occur at the park, especially at the park’s nature center.

This weekend visitors will have the chance to learn about animal skulls and furs, see reptiles and amphibians up close, and discover how animals communicate at the nature center.

Additionally, some planned activities happen around the park, like when visitors are welcome to join a naturalist at the top of Brady’s Bluff Saturday morning and when a naturalist shares about the park’s history Sunday, with people meeting at the outlook near the park’s Black Walnut Trail.

A full schedule of this weekend’s events, along with other opportunities, can be found at www.friendsofperrotstatepark.org.

The park hasn’t always been what it is today though, full of fun and peace in nature.

According to the DNR, the area was home to a multitude of native cultures in the past 7,000 years and had served as important travel and trade routes for Native American tribes.

Mounds still stand in the park as examples of the impact these historic communities had on the area many lifetimes ago.

Perrot State Park, according to the DNR, was named after French explorer, trapper and fur trader Nicholas Perrot.

According to the Wisconsin Historical Society, Nicholas was known in the 17th century for building “a string of posts along the Mississippi River and effectively helped to curb the power of the Iroquois against the French.”

The property that is now Perrot State Park was used by Nicholas and his men as a winter camp in 1685, the DNR shared.

The land was a beneficial place for the camp, the DNR said, because its bluffs that would protect the men and its abundant game.

A historical marker in honor of this camp is located in the park to educate visitors about Nicholas’ time on the property.

The importance of the now state park continued into the 18th century when the area was used as a French fort in 1732 until 1737, according to the DNR.

Many years later, in 1918, Winonan John A. Latsch donated the land that is now Perrot State Park to the State of Wisconsin.

According to the DNR, Latsch had requested that the state park be named after Nicholas.

Perrot State Park certainly was not the only contributions Latsch — who was a wholesale grocer and president and treasurer of Latsch & Son company according to the Winona Daily News’ predecessor Winona Republican-Herald in 1934 — made to the local area.

“He bought up park and playground property and deeded it to the city and to Minnesota and Wisconsin to prevent these recreation places from ever being barred from public use because of private ownership,” the Winona Republican-Herald reported after Latsch’s death.

Some of his gifts, other than the land Perrot State Park is now on, includes what is now Merrick State Park in Fountain City, part of Whitewater State Park in Altura, and John A. Latsch State Park near Winona, according to the article.

Latsch — who was born in Trempealeau County near Dodge but lived the vast majority of his life in Winona, according to the Winona Republican-Herald — also gave a great amount of property to the city of Winona.

Since the donation of the park, according to the DNR, it was also used as a location for a new Civilian Conservation Corps camp in 1935. The CCC built structures, planted trees and created trails on the grounds.

Now, the state park is a welcoming place for people of all ages to enjoy the nature that defines the area throughout the year — whether the sunshine is beating down on a 90 degree day or there is snow covering every inch of the ground.

More information about Perrot State Park can be found on the Wisconsin DNR website at dnr.wisconsin.gov.

