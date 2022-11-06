Community members got a preview of the potential future of passenger rail service for our area last week when the Minnesota Department of Transportation hosted a public involvement meeting in Winona.

The focus was the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Passenger Rail Project (TCMC), which would add a second daily round-trip passenger train along the 411-mile corridor between St. Paul and Chicago.

The additional passenger train would use Amtrak’s existing Empire Builder and Hiawatha routes. The service would provide more travel choices and flexibility with morning and mid-day departures from St. Paul and Chicago, as well as more reliable service with improved on-time performance for both passenger and freight trains.

The TCMC project developers project that 124,200 people would use the additional train in the first full year of service. The 7½-hour trip from St. Paul to Chicago would have a maximum speed of 79 mph through the corridor, and with the project come infrastructure upgrades that would improve the fluidity of train traffic through the corridor.

Aaron Bowe, project manager for TCMC, said in the meeting that developers have identified five projects as areas for improvement.

In La Crosse, this would mean work on the double track by the downtown depot and the approach to the swing bridge at the western approach to the city. La Crescent will see track reconfigurations to improve the flow of train traffic where all the subdivisions come together.

In Winona, the project includes plans to upgrade the existing siding and bring at-grade crossing improvements as well as rehabilitating Tower CK, where multiple railroads come together. This would create a smoother operating system that would improve rail times and decrease delays, creating a more reliable passenger train structure.

“Starting with the first project in La Crosse, we are going to be re-establishing the second mainline track that is historically at the depot,” Bowe said. “We’re going to be removing some existing platforms, adding that new track in, adding some crossovers, and then adding some at-grade crossing improvements.

“Then, going across the river to the Mississippi River Bridge, we are going to be doing a track realignment to the existing swing bridge. It’s considered a strong bottleneck and the improvements will make it better.”

The project is part of a push to increase passenger services and give towns along the rail the opportunity for economic growth, Bowe said. Benefits of the project include improved safety and gate times, reduced delays and job growth.

“Right now, we are in the final design phase,” Bowe said. “We’re finalizing the design plans that allow the contractor to go out and do this work and build these infrastructure projects. The other component ... is doing the environmental permitting. This process is scheduled to be wrapped up in July of 2023 so a contractor can start the work in October of 2023.”

The final design phase includes public involvement meetings, like Wednesday’s meeting, to present the project to communities and answer residents’ questions. They will host another such meeting at the beginning of 2023.

There were around 50 people in attendance at the Winona meeting, which offered the opportunity for open discussion with the project developers after the presentation.

Bowe answered questions from the public about how the additional train would affect vehicle traffic through Winona. Currently, for example, trains may sit at the Mankato Avenue crossing, holding up traffic for a while. Bowe said the updated infrastructure and siding would make it so the trains wouldn’t have to sit at a crossing and would, overall, increase performance.

Bowe said service can begin as soon as 2023 with construction set to finish in 2025, with ticket prices projected to stay comparable to what they are now for the train trip.

The $53 million project received funding in the form of a $31.8 million Federal Railroad Administration Consolidated Railroad Infrastructure and Safety Improvement Grant, $5 million from Amtrak, $6.2 million from Wisconsin and $10 million from Minnesota.

For more information on the TCMC Intercity Passenger Rail Service visit either the Wisconsin Department of Transportation website or the Minnesota Department of Transportation website.