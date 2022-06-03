WATCH NOW: US Sen.Tina Smith visits Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center in Winona

United States Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota stopped by Winona Wednesday to visit Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center and learn more about what the organization provides the area community.

Smith spoke with staff and clients of HVMHC — along with Winona Mayor Scott Sherman — during a tour of the organization’s Sarnia location and a roundtable discussion.

Clients shared their stories about what led them to HVMHC during the roundtable, along with how staff at HVMHC has positively impacted their lives and helped them on their health journey.

“I’m here because I just believe so passionately that mental health care is health care and everybody deserves access to health care,” Smith said at the roundtable.

She shared that she believes someone’s mental health needs to be cared for with the same level of urgency and concern as a broken arm or other physical health issue is cared for.

In a press release in March, Smith announced that “she has secured $136,000 in federal funding to deliver much-needed facility renovations and provide necessary equipment to the Hiawatha Mental Health Center in Winona. These improvements will help expand mental health and substance use care to more residents, particularly those in underserved communities.”

In the release, Smith said, “We need to start treating mental health with the same urgency we treat physical health, and that starts with making sure everyone has access to the care they need. I’m proud of our work to secure this funding, which will help more Minnesotans, particularly those in underserved areas, get access to high-quality mental health and substance use treatment.”

