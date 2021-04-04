WATCH NOW: WAPS Superintendent Annette Freiheit works through "whirlwind" pandemic to benefit, protect students

Just short of nine months in town, Winona Area Public Schools Superintendent Annette Freiheit had her work cut out for her in a way she could have never imagined.
She wasn’t alone though in worrying about the unknown as the pandemic took over the world’s focus during her first year on the job after being hired in 2019.
While still becoming a member of the community again — she graduated from Winona State University in 1983 — she had to become even a stronger leader to help keep the district’s children safe.
The pandemic has been a “constant whirlwind,” Freiheit explained. At one moment she’s witnessing great success, leading her to feel happy and appreciative, and then another hard moment happens where she’s left feeling very frustrated.
She’s pushed through, though, with no plans to stop.
Her focus continues to be on the students, who are the exact reason she went into education to begin with. With them around, she has a clear reason to continue on and to make sure she’s making the best decisions for them and the employees.
But making decisions like what model to have students learning in — ranging from completely in-person to completely online — and leading the way calmly for the local public school community hasn’t been a feat she’s accomplished on her own, Freiheit said modestly.
“I think the support of our staff and the community (has helped), even when they’ve questioned decisions that have been made or whatever, I still appreciate that because it’s multiple perspectives that bring us to a point of decision,” Freiheit said.
She said the teachers “step up and do what they need to do and they do it with a smile on their face.”
She’s also had the support of the Winona Education Association, the district’s leadership team and the WAPS board to help get her through the challenging time, as they have had her back and been available to ask questions and give their perspectives.
School board members have shared their support and appreciation for Freiheit publicly, including vice chair Tina Lehnertz during the March 25 regular school board meeting.
“I want to thank our superintendent for her leadership and the people around her and the resources she has. I have some nieces and nephews throughout the state who have experienced during this pandemic in their schools nothing near what we have experienced,” Lehnertz said.
“I consider ourselves very fortunate. I don’t hear such great things from some of these other districts. So thank you to our superintendent and the people around you, because I think that you have done your job well, taking us through this pandemic. And I feel bad for my nieces and nephews who aren’t having some of the same experiences as our kids are having,” she continued.
Freiheit believes having to lead through the pandemic and work with other community entities, including those who have helped her make her decisions relating to the district’s COVID-19 response, has helped strengthen her connection to those around her in Winona.
Even though her own daughter, who lives in another state, developed COVID-19 and thankfully recovered, Freiheit still has been able to put long hours into helping the district succeed during the pandemic.
The district, under Freiheit’s leadership, has gone from being all online at points in the pandemic to now entirely being in person starting April 8.
The only exceptions that will be present are at the Winona Area Learning Center and in early childhood education.
Some model changes in the last year have been made quite suddenly, but Freiheit has kept her calm while staying open with the district’s families and keeping up with the guidance presented to her from health officials.
With all of the changes that have been made to avoid further spread of COVID-19, success has been seen in recent weeks, beyond just preferable model changes.
There have been multiple weeks this semester with zero new cases reported in the school buildings.
Freiheit is elated to see the small number of cases, if any, each week, even as students return back to the classrooms.
“There’s such great satisfaction in seeing that the plans you made are falling in place. With where our numbers are at, it’s like divine intervention in some way,” Freiheit said about the district’s work resulting in less spread.
Overall, since the start of the school year, 57 cases have been confirmed in the buildings — less than 2% of the student and staff population.
Freiheit continues to focus on the future of the district, not just the overwhelming current situation with the pandemic that has impacted both her personal life and work life.
She is working hard to help with the growth of the district’s leaders, development of healthy financials, and the completion of the work that was including in the most recent referendum, along with many other tasks.
Leading the district into the future, Freiheit said she will carry with her a new understanding of the value of flexibility and nimbleness, and how necessary it is to simply roll with the punches.
