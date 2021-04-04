WATCH NOW: WAPS Superintendent Annette Freiheit works through "whirlwind" pandemic to benefit, protect students

“I think the support of our staff and the community (has helped), even when they’ve questioned decisions that have been made or whatever, I still appreciate that because it’s multiple perspectives that bring us to a point of decision,” Freiheit said.

She said the teachers “step up and do what they need to do and they do it with a smile on their face.”

She’s also had the support of the Winona Education Association, the district’s leadership team and the WAPS board to help get her through the challenging time, as they have had her back and been available to ask questions and give their perspectives.

School board members have shared their support and appreciation for Freiheit publicly, including vice chair Tina Lehnertz during the March 25 regular school board meeting.

“I want to thank our superintendent for her leadership and the people around her and the resources she has. I have some nieces and nephews throughout the state who have experienced during this pandemic in their schools nothing near what we have experienced,” Lehnertz said.