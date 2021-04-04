WATCH NOW: Winona Health's Anne Larson helps make COVID-19 testing possible and easy in county

Larson said to survive the hardships of the pandemic, she has had to be resilient while also “knowing we have to adapt and move on.”

“That is what I have reiterated to my team. We have to be able to, yes, look at the fear in the eye, and then (look at) how we move forward. What skills do we have? What skills do we know to protect ourselves and use the stuff we know to overcome this and even just try to minimize the fear so we can continue to do our job?” Larson said.

She has been grateful for and impacted by the work that her team has done together as they face the pandemic and try to help the community fight the battle against COVID-19.

Larson said in a positive view, “I am very hopeful with the pandemic, with the vaccine that is available.”

She hopes that more people will become open to the idea of receiving the vaccine, so that the community and nation as a whole can become closer to going back to the way life was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Larson hopes that people “remember this pandemic and what we have learned from it,” she said.

