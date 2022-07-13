WATCH NOW: Winona Health's Dr. Andrew Edin retires after 53 years

While medical care has rapidly changed at Winona Health in the past 53 years, a familiar face has been there throughout: Dr. Andrew Edin.

Edin, 84, who recently retired, remembers being inspired to go into health care after a doctor spoke to his father at the local hardware store in his small Minnesota hometown.

The doctor suggested Edin go into medicine, based on the skills and interests Edin’s father told the doctor Edin already had.

Before this, Edin had never considered going into the field, as he always assumed he would go into business like his own father had in Hinckley.

But Edin did grow up around people in the medical field; his neighbor was also his doctor.

“(Medicine) sounded appealing to me,” Edin remembered.

When he applied for medical schools, Edin was accepted into a university in Minnesota, but decided against it, realizing college might be his only chance to spend some extended time outside of the state.

Edin’s father was supportive of this, even selling his American Tobacco Co. stock to afford to send Edin to Yale University.

Many people during that time were talking a lot about lung cancer, he recalled, and he remembered his father saying, “It’d be a good joke to sell that stock to pay for medical school.”

While attending Yale and starting his career at Winona Health in 1969, medicine was very different than it is today, he said.

Edin recalls back then that when people were diagnosed with lung cancer, patients could expect to live about 13 weeks. Now, many of Edin’s patients have been able to live with lung cancer — thanks to the help of options such as early detection, chemotherapy and radiation — up to seven years.

At Winona Health, Edin helped change how treatment was done locally, leading the way for equipment to be brought in for pulmonary function and bone density tests to be completed on site. Edin was able to read the results of both of tests, advancing the organization’s ability to treat patients locally.

Edin, who is a general medicine doctor for adults, has held a variety of roles at Winona Health over the years, including working in the coronary care unit.

When he became older, Edin worked at the clinic as a general internist.

One of his specialities was pacemakers — which Edin shared was revolutionized to be more efficient when he was in training.

Edin, who continued to do pacemakers up until his retirement, placed his first one in a patient in 1967.

Since beginning, Edin has placed anywhere from about 12 to 30 pacemakers every year — totalling about 750 to 800 pacemakers through his career, he said.

Edin has enjoyed his time at Winona Health, especially caring for and tracking patients’ health throughout the years — not just doing a single procedure or consultation and then saying goodbye like at some other bigger facilities.

“I really wanted to be a long-term person and that’s exactly what I got here,” he said.

Winona Health president and CEO Rachelle Schultz, in a statement about Edin’s retirement, said, “Winona Health is 128 years old, and Dr. Edin has been a caregiver here for 53 of those years. The impact he has made on families in our community is unparalleled. Winona Health and the Winona community are very fortunate to have had Dr. Edin delivering stellar care to patients. His retirement is certainly bittersweet.”

When talking about ending his work, Edin shared a perspective he once read, “The truth is, at least in a town like Winona that’s fairly small, your patients become your friends and my friends have become my patients.”

So, while Edin’s time at Winona Health may have come to an end, the relationships he has built will continue on into his retirement.