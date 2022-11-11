For 30 years, veterans in Winona have held a 24-hour vigil for Veterans Day.

Running from midnight to midnight on the 11th of November, veterans, active duty, and community members have stood at through the weather and chilly nights to support all veterans on their day.

Roger Reitmaier, a retired Marine lieutenant colonel, founded the daylong vigil 30 years ago after hearing his daughter attended one in St. Paul.

“My daughter, at the time, was a student at the University of St. Thomas and she called me on Veterans Day. She wished me Happy Veterans Day and said she’s very tired,” said Reitmaier. “So being a college kid, I thought she was out partying. But no, she said. She was standing at the flagpole at 3 in the morning for St. Thomas’s 24-hour vigil, where two-person teams stand one-hour watches for the entire 24 hours. So back in Winona, I was the chair of the Military Affairs Committee and brought the idea to the committee and it was tremendously, warmly received.”

Reitmaier said he remembers the first Winona 24-hour vigil in 1992 before the Veterans Memorial Park was established; the vigil was on a 12-foot by 20-foot slab of concrete and the flagpole was on a raised concrete block.

“The makeup of the vigil in the first few years was two people stood watch for one hour for the entire 24 hours. Now, most of the time, during the day especially, we have between four and 10 people. And the high school seniors from Winona come, and we have the Winona State Military Club involved,” Reitmaier said. “It’s evolved a lot over the years. We did a lot of marching; we had ceremonial rifles that we carried. Now we’ve opened it up to the public.”

At the beginning of every hour, on the hour, the year’s proclamation is read, and then the next group of watch standers begin their hour-long watch, Reitmaier said. The proclamation honors veterans and each year focuses on a specific war, military branch, or event to honor as well. This year’s proclamation and vigil has the focus of honoring Cold War veterans.

“I’ve been asked, ‘You guys have already served; what are you doing standing out in the cold?’” Reitmaier said. “I said there’s a deep bond — a very significant bond between brothers in arms, sisters in arms, who have served. It’s akin to a family relationship, although in a way deeper way. It’s a way for us to have fellow camaraderie. We share a common history and experience that was many times adverse.

"I was in combat in Vietnam during the height of the war, so, you know, I saw my share of adversity. We all have one thing in common; we all love our country. And this is one way it fulfills us, to express it in this way.”

Reitmaier said it’s an honor to be a part of the vigil.

“It’s been run by a small group of people in regards to leadership,” Reitmaier said. “But we’ve had a tremendous response from our fellow veterans.”

Jeff Lueck, retired colonel and long-time volunteer for the vigil, said every year the vigil is a chance to make connections with other veterans, where you can share and talk about things other people have never experienced.

“I think the most memorable thing, for me, is when we first started we had World War II vets, and being able to talk to those guys,” Lueck said. “It was interesting how you could share your experience with other combat vets, and even if it’s a different war, you remembered some of the same things. You remembered when you had the bejesus scared out of you, or when you were so bored you were hoping for a mortar to come in or something, or you lost somebody. That’s a shared bond across all years of service. Having those conversations was the best part about it.”

Lueck said although the vigil has changed since its inception in the early 90s and become less formal, it still does what the original watch standers set out to do, which is honoring all the veterans for their service.

“Being out here and being cold for an hour is nothing compared to what those guys go through,” Lueck said. “The vigil is a great thing. We’ve been doing it for a long time because we need to honor those who have served their country. This is a small thing, but it’s a very visible thing and it means a lot to veterans.

Honoring veterans on the 11th of November each year isn’t the only way to honor the people who have served their country Lueck said.

“The other thing you got to do is be a good citizen and you got to vote,” said Lueck. “If you do those two things, then you’re really paying honor to veterans. The best thing you can do is be a good citizen and vote — participate in our democracy. That’s why we spent our time in the Cold War, in the jungle, or in the desert.”