WATCH NOW: Winona welcomes first riverboat cruise of season

The American Melody, with the American Cruise Lines, docked Tuesday afternoon at Levee Park, being the first of 31 riverboats that will stop in Winona this season.

Winona Mayor Scott Sherman, Visit Winona volunteers and community members greeted passengers from all over the country as they arrived.

Winona’s Little Warriors Drumline greeted passengers with a performance that brought smiles to the crowd.

Before they went off to explore Winona, Sherman thanked passengers for coming to support the culture and businesses of Winona.

Along with greetings and refreshments, passengers were given a visitor guide and map of downtown Winona to show what there is to do during their stay.

While in Winona, cruise passengers will have a chance to learn about the town and see local attractions through guided tours ran by the Winona County Historical Society.

Passengers can also sign up for additional tours to see more like Garvin Heights and the Remlinger Muscle Car Museum.

Visit Winona has been working with community organizations and businesses to make these visits possible.

Visit Winona Executive Director Pat Mutter talked Tuesday about the importance of the riverboats stopping in Winona.

“Having people come here from all over the world gives awareness to Winona and our great arts, history, business and scenic beauty,” said Mutter. “It puts Winona on the map.”

This first docking is one of three during the season that stays overnight.

Cruise ships from both the American Cruise Lines and American Queen Voyages will dock 30 more times now through October, with the next docking taking place on July 2.

