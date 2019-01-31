Winona County law enforcement agencies have called a 3:30 p.m. press conference to update the media on the search for 31-year-old Leigh Elizabeth Meska of Goodview.

You can watch it here when it begins.

According to the Goodview Police Department, Meska was last seen at her residence Wednesday morning in Goodview and was heading to her place of employment in Rochester.

She has not been seen since. She is 5-foot-3, 125 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. She was wearing a sweater with black leggings and a red jacket.

She was driving a 2014 Gray Chevy Impala with Minnesota plates: 136MWK.

Throughout the day Wednesday, multiple area agencies and a helicopter have assisted in the search for Meska. On Thursday, officials were searching I-90, Hwy. 14, County Road 9 and multiple

If you think you have seen Meska or her vehicle, call the Goodview Police Department at 507-452-1500, or Winona County Law Enforcement dispatch at 507-457-6492.

