Water Works by Anne Labovitz makes waves at MMAM

"Water Stories: New Work" by Anne Labovitz opens at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum in Winona on Friday.

This two-gallery exhibition will feature large scale works by the Minnesota artist.

The exhibition includes paintings, an immersive room installation with audio and a public participatory section.

“Water Stories reﬂects ideas of the regenerative qualities of water expressed visually through painting, installation and sound,” Labovitz says of her upcoming exhibition.

Water Stories will feature six 12-foot scrolls reﬂecting the local foliage of Minnesota. These scrolls were created speciﬁcally for the museum and will be hung in the museum’s atrium, welcoming visitors into the exhibition.

In the gallery, a 12-foot by 24-foot Tyvek® room, titled Meditation on Blue, is intended for the public to enter.

“Meditation on Blue is an invitation for viewers to become immersed in a tranquil color ﬁeld of blue while experiencing spatial water sounds,” explains Labovitz.

The second gallery has seven large-scale square acrylic paintings. Through tonality, the paintings embody the physicality of reﬂection, focusing on the water’s surface quality and luminosity.

Of her exhibitions, Labovitz says: “Water has the essential, restorative qualities that provide respite, refuge and regeneration. It is my hope that Water Stories will provide a place for discovery, delight, contemplation and meditation on and about water.”

Labovitz is known for creating work that transforms and converts controversial social, political and cultural issues into experiences that inspire contemplation and connection.

She is the founder of the I Love You Institute, an artist-led site-speciﬁc project working with communities to creatively address today’s world, using art making, social justice, radical kindness and relational listening to normalize saying “I Love You” as an alternative to division and conﬂict.

Labovitz has exhibited her artwork internationally and nationally. Her work is included in the collections of institutions all over the world, including in the Weisman Art Museum (Minneapolis), the International Gallery of Portrait (Bosnia-Herzegovina) and Växjö Kommun (Vaxjo, Sweden). Recent projects include two large-scale permanent public mosaic artworks at the Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport.

Labovitz’s ﬁrst exhibition at MMAM will be on view from Sept. 30, 2022, through Jan. 22, 2023.