WEA to celebrate public education with reception

Banquet preview

The Winona Education Association banquet on Nov. 29 will celebrate public education in Winona, including the 2022 WEA Teacher of the Year - Kirstin Schultz

The Winona Education Association invites the public to celebrate public education in Winona at a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the American Legion, 302 E. Sarnia St., Winona

The annual banquet is held in conjunction with American Education Week, which celebrates public education and honors the individuals working to ensure that every student receives a quality public education.

The night will honor the 2022 WEA Teacher of the Year — Kirstin Schultz, a third-grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary. Schultz has been a teacher in Winona Area Public Schools for more than 30 years. Earlier this month, she was named the teacher of the year at a surprise ceremony.

Also being honored as Education Advocates are John Casper and Marianne Texley. The Winona State University Education Department will also be honored as the Community Partner.

A social hour will begin at 4 p.m., while the program begins at 5 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

