Wesley UMC to resume Souper Tuesday

Wesley United Methodist Church in Winona will resume its Souper Tuesday community meals on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Souper Tuesday provides a warm meal to anyone who desires a time of food and fellowship. Serving time will be 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The menu includes soup or chili, salad, sandwiches and dessert as available.

Wesley UMC is at the corner of Broadway and Main Street. Entry for Souper Tuesday will be through the door that is adjacent to the rear parking lot. The door will be open starting at 11:00 a.m. through 12:30 p.m.

Further updates about Souper Tuesday will be available at www.winonawesley.org.