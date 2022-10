What's going on in Winona? Aaron Carter, boat dockings, and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on in Winona this weekend:

Events

Danielle C. Head: Things Bout Coming My Way, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Paul Watkins Gallery

Water Stories: New Work by Anne Labovitz, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum

Photography Exhibit by Kathleen Hawkes: The Cherry Blossoms You Missed, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Winona County History Center

Karen Savage-Blue: Laughing Waters, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at MMAM

Friday Kinections – Drum Circle, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Kinstone

Winona Film Society: The Road to Mandalay, 7 p.m. Friday at Winona Arts Center

“American Melody” boat docking, 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Levee Park

Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Gateway to Levee Park

artsXchange with Carrie Frederich, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at MMAM

SuminagashiScape: The Driftless, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Winona Arts Center

Bookstore Birthday Party, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Paperbacks and Pieces

Winona State University Homecoming Parade, 10 a.m. Saturday on Huff Street between Broadway and Mark Street

WSU Game Day Experience, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Winona State University

Fall Fun Fest & Sale, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Savings Surplus of Winona's lot

Grace Place 30th Anniversary & Founder Retirement Celebration!, noon Saturday at Saint Mary's University

Not-So-Spooky Halloween Hike, 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Merrick State Park

“American Splendor” boat docking, 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Levee Park

Retrospective: Art Exhibit of local Artists, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Winona Arts Center

Co-op Wars: Film and Panel Discussion, 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Winona County History Center

Live Music

Friday

Duncan Wellcome, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House

My Grandma’s Cardigan w/ Luke Callen, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar

Saturday

Sampson & Son, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

The Lavender Project, 6 p.m. at Peter's Biergarten

Zammek/Midwest Voltage/Justin Urness, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar

Aaron Carter, 9 p.m. at Black Horse Bar and Grill

Sunday

Chris Rude, 1 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

Luren Singers Choir, 2 p.m. at Central Lutheran Church

Ryan Howe, 2 to 5 p.m. at Ecker's Apple Farm

For more information about these events and more, visit visitwinona.com.