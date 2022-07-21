What's going on in Winona? Art, karaoke, Shakespeare and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on in Winona this weekend:

Events

The Earth as a Gift, Not Possession: Pastels, Drawings and Paintings by Catherine Tuggle, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Blue Heron Coffee House

“We Are Resilient” Youth Art Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Winona Public Library

MMAM Exhibition: Sonja Peterson: What the Trade Winds Brought, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum

MMAM Exhibition: Impressions of Water: Prints by Clara Ueland 1997-2022, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum

Great River Shakespeare Festival: Always…Patsy Cline, 1 p.m. Friday at Winona State University

Morgan’s 160th Anniversary Party, 3 p.m. Friday at Morgan's Jewelers

Dine Out Downtown, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday on Third Street in Downtown Winona

Friday Kinections – Movement & Breath, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Kinstone

Mics & Brews Karaoke, 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at Island City Brewing Company

Great River Shakespeare Festival: The African Company presents Richard III, 7 p.m. Friday at Winona State University

Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Gateway to Levee Park

Elmer’s Auto and Toy Museum, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at W903 Elmers Rd. in Fountain City

Historic Downtown Walking Tour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Winona County Historical Center

MMAM Summer Public Tours, 11 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum

Windom Park Historic District Walking Tour, noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Winona County Historical Center

Great River Shakespeare Festival: Twelfth Night, 1 p.m. Saturday at Winona State University

Bistro Day with Live Music by Under Paris Skies, 12:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Elmaro Vineyard

Great River Shakespeare Festival: The African Company presents Richard III, 3 p.m. Sunday at Winona State University

Jazzy Summer Open Studio, 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Rose Colored Glass, 279 E. Second Street in Winona

Short Films Screening, 8 p.m. Sunday at Trempealeau Hotel

Live Music

Sunday

Grandpa’s Elixir, 3 to 6 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

For more information about these events and more, visit visitwinona.com.