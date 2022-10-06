 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What's going on in Winona? Art, music, nature walks and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on in Winona this weekend:

Events

Remlinger Fall Car Auction, Friday and Saturday at Remlinger Muscle Cars

An Art Show: A Collection of Works by Matt Wagner and Daniel Wagner, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Blue Heron Coffee House

Art Exhibit by Anna Segner: The Animal Among Us, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Lillian Davis Hogan Galleries

Entangled Geographies: Paintings by Syed Hosain, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Paul Watkins Gallery

Water Stories: New Work by Anne Labovitz, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum

Photography Exhibit by Kathleen Hawkes: The Cherry Blossoms You Missed, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Winona County History Center

Karen Savage-Blue: Laughing Waters, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at MMAM

Dine Out Downtown, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday on Third Street in downtown Winona

Friday Kinections – Art and Poetry, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Kinstone

Winona Film Society: Run, Lola, Run, 7 p.m. Friday at Winona Arts Center

“American Melody” boat docking, 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Levee Park

Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Gateway to Levee Park

Fall on the Farm, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Metz Hart-land Creamery in Rushford

Fall Free Ink Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Winona Arts Center

Fall Family Nature Walks, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge

Voices from the Past Cemetery Walk: Shake, Rattle and Roll: Winona County in the 1950s, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Woodlawn Cemetery 

Author Event: Philip Venzk, 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Paperbacks and Pieces

National Eagle Center River Cruises, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Lake City

The Luna Trio & Winona Zombie Crawl, 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Island City Brewing Company

Winona Zombie Crawl 16: Eat Sixteen, 7 to 10:45 p.m. Saturday in Downtown Winona

Retrospective: Art Exhibit of local Artists, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Winona Arts Center

Live Music

Friday

Milana Shira, 6 to 8 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House

Saturday

James Grant, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

Rock the Lake, 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Lake Park

Patina, 6 to 8 p.m. at Peter's Biergarten

Radoslav Lorković, 7 p.m. at Winona Arts Center

Winona Symphony Fall Concert, 7:30 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church

Winona Jazz Collective + Loud Mouth Brass, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. at No Name Bar

Sunday

Jesse & The Medicine Men, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

Jay Vonn, 2 to 4 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Johnson Street Underground, 3 to 4:30 p.m. at 144 Glendale Rd. in Winona

For more information about these events and more, visit visitwinona.com.

