What's going on in Winona? Art, music, nature walks and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on in Winona this weekend:
Events
Remlinger Fall Car Auction, Friday and Saturday at Remlinger Muscle Cars
An Art Show: A Collection of Works by Matt Wagner and Daniel Wagner, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Blue Heron Coffee House
Art Exhibit by Anna Segner: The Animal Among Us, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Lillian Davis Hogan Galleries
Entangled Geographies: Paintings by Syed Hosain, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Paul Watkins Gallery
Water Stories: New Work by Anne Labovitz, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum
Photography Exhibit by Kathleen Hawkes: The Cherry Blossoms You Missed, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Winona County History Center
Karen Savage-Blue: Laughing Waters, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at MMAM
Dine Out Downtown, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday on Third Street in downtown Winona
Friday Kinections – Art and Poetry, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Kinstone
Winona Film Society: Run, Lola, Run, 7 p.m. Friday at Winona Arts Center
“American Melody” boat docking, 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Levee Park
Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Gateway to Levee Park
Fall on the Farm, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Metz Hart-land Creamery in Rushford
Fall Free Ink Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Winona Arts Center
Fall Family Nature Walks, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge
Voices from the Past Cemetery Walk: Shake, Rattle and Roll: Winona County in the 1950s, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Woodlawn Cemetery
Author Event: Philip Venzk, 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Paperbacks and Pieces
National Eagle Center River Cruises, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Lake City
The Luna Trio & Winona Zombie Crawl, 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Island City Brewing Company
Winona Zombie Crawl 16: Eat Sixteen, 7 to 10:45 p.m. Saturday in Downtown Winona
Retrospective: Art Exhibit of local Artists, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Winona Arts Center
Live Music
Friday
Milana Shira, 6 to 8 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House
Saturday
James Grant, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard
Rock the Lake, 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Lake Park
Patina, 6 to 8 p.m. at Peter's Biergarten
Radoslav Lorković, 7 p.m. at Winona Arts Center
Winona Symphony Fall Concert, 7:30 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church
Winona Jazz Collective + Loud Mouth Brass, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. at No Name Bar
Sunday
Jesse & The Medicine Men, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard
Jay Vonn, 2 to 4 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
Johnson Street Underground, 3 to 4:30 p.m. at 144 Glendale Rd. in Winona
For more information about these events and more, visit visitwinona.com.