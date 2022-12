What's going on in Winona? Canadian Pacific Holiday Train, Music and Art

Here’s a guide to what’s going on in Winona this weekend:

Events

Oil Paintings by Robert Long, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Blue Heron Coffee House

Anne George: Proximites, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Paul Watkins Gallery

Water Stories: New Work by Anne Labovitz, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum

MMAM Exhibition: Karen Savage-Blue: Laughing Waters, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at MMAM

Nick Wroblewski: the Draw of the Lake, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at MMAM

Holiday Happiness, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Winona Health

Owls in Outer Space: International Youth Art Show with International Owl Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Winona County History Center

7 Happy Fridays, 10:15 to 11 a.m. Friday at Lark Toys

Red Bird Club: American Jazz Cabaret, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Saint Mary's University

Fast Eddie’s Karaoke, 8 to 11:30 p.m. Friday at Fast Eddies

3rd Street Market – Shopping Event, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3rd Street Market at 119 E. Third Street

Christmas On The Farm, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Metz Hart-land Creamery in Rushford

Fall Family Nature Walks, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge

Outdoor Kris Kringle Market, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Elmaro Vineyard

Holidaze, 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Winona Arts Center

Spice of Life: Paintings by Chris Peterson, 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday Winona Arts Center

Sugarloaf 24 Hour Theatre: Upon a Snowy Eve, 7 p.m. Saturday at Winona Friendship Center

Festival of 9 Lessons and Carols, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Chapel of St. Mary of the Angels

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train, 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. Sunday at Amtrak Depot

Live Music

Friday

Saner & Gibbons, 6 to 9 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Wingdam Jammers, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House

Johnson Street Underground, 7 p.m. at Winona Arts Center

Nick Foytic, 8 to 11 p.m. at Hei and Low Tap

Texas Toast, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar

Saturday

Music at the market by Ron Reimer, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

Cassie Brady, 2 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Milana Shira & Mark Christianson, 8 to 11 p.m. at Hei and Low Tap

Sunday

Doug Mahlum, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

Winona Brass Band Holiday Concert, 2 p.m. at St. Cecilia Theatre

SMU Band Concert, 4 p.m. at Page Theatre

For more information about these events and more, visit visitwinona.com.