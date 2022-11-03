What's going on in Winona? Comedy, boat docking, dancing, music and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on in Winona this weekend:
Events
Oil Paintings by Robert Long, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Blue Heron Coffee House
Danielle C. Head: Things Bout Coming My Way, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Paul Watkins Gallery
Holiday Happiness, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Winona Health
Vintage & Glam Holiday Open House, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Vintage & Glam
Water Stories: New Work by Anne Labovitz, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum
Photography Exhibit by Kathleen Hawkes: The Cherry Blossoms You Missed, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Winona County History Center
People are also reading…
Karen Savage-Blue: Laughing Waters, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at MMAM
Nick Wroblewski: The Draw of the Lake, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at MMAM
Author Event: Dorothy Zeisler-Vralsted, 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at Paperbacks and Pieces
The Big Bub’s Comedy Show presents Tim Harmston, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday at Bub's Brewing Co.
Mountainfilm on Tour Winona: FRFF Curated Set, 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Winona Arts Center
“American Melody” boat docking, 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Levee Park
Indoor Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at East Recreation Center
The Art of Living/Riding the Wave with Sarah Johnson, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at MMAM
Dance Through The Decades, 7 p.m. Saturday at Winona Athletic Club
Winona Elks Vendor and Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Elks Club
Live Music
Friday
Milana Shira, 6 to 8 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House
Bruce Greenwood, 7:30 p.m. at Pickwick Inn
Saturday
James Grant, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard
Marques Morel, 2 to 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
Sunday
Tim Dallman, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard
Dixieland Jazz, 5 to 7 p.m. at Black Horse Bar and Grill
IN PHOTOS from READERS: State parks in Wisconsin & Minnesota
John A. Latsch State Park
John A. Latsch State Park
Perrot State Park
Peninsula State Park
Whitewater State Park
Whitewater State Park
Great River Bluffs State Park
Great River Bluffs State Park
Governor Dodge State Park
Governor Dodge State Park
Devil's Lake State Park
Devil's Lake State Park
Devil's Lake State Park
Perrot State Park
Perrot State Park
Great River Bluffs State Park
Great River Bluffs State Park
Lake Wissota State Park
Lake Wissota State Park
John A. Latsch State Park
John A. Latsch State Park
Mill Bluff State Park
Mill Bluff State Park
For more information about these events and more, visit visitwinona.com.