What's going on in Winona? Comedy, boat docking, dancing, music and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on in Winona this weekend:

Events

Oil Paintings by Robert Long, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Blue Heron Coffee House

Danielle C. Head: Things Bout Coming My Way, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Paul Watkins Gallery

Holiday Happiness, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Winona Health

Vintage & Glam Holiday Open House, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Vintage & Glam

Water Stories: New Work by Anne Labovitz, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum

Photography Exhibit by Kathleen Hawkes: The Cherry Blossoms You Missed, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Winona County History Center

Karen Savage-Blue: Laughing Waters, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at MMAM

Nick Wroblewski: The Draw of the Lake, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at MMAM

Author Event: Dorothy Zeisler-Vralsted, 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at Paperbacks and Pieces

The Big Bub’s Comedy Show presents Tim Harmston, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday at Bub's Brewing Co.

Mountainfilm on Tour Winona: FRFF Curated Set, 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Winona Arts Center

“American Melody” boat docking, 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Levee Park

Indoor Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at East Recreation Center

The Art of Living/Riding the Wave with Sarah Johnson, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at MMAM

Dance Through The Decades, 7 p.m. Saturday at Winona Athletic Club

Winona Elks Vendor and Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Elks Club

Live Music

Friday

Milana Shira, 6 to 8 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House

Bruce Greenwood, 7:30 p.m. at Pickwick Inn

Saturday

James Grant, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

Marques Morel, 2 to 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Sunday

Tim Dallman, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

Dixieland Jazz, 5 to 7 p.m. at Black Horse Bar and Grill

For more information about these events and more, visit visitwinona.com.

