What's going on in Winona? Halloween events, music and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on in Winona this weekend:
Events
Danielle C. Head: Things Bout Coming My Way, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Paul Watkins Gallery
Water Stories: New Work by Anne Labovitz, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum
Photography Exhibit by Kathleen Hawkes: The Cherry Blossoms You Missed, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Winona County History Center
Karen Savage-Blue: Laughing Waters, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at MMAM
Nick Wroblewski: The Draw of the Lake, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at MMAM
Friday Kinections – Movement & Breath, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Kinstone
Mics & Brews Karaoke, 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at Island City Brewing Company
Saint Mary’s Haunted Walk, 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Saint Mary's University
Halloween Movie Night, 7 p.m. Friday at Fountain City Auditorium
Burly Bluffs presents “Sexy Spooktacular," 9:30 p.m. Friday at No Name Bar
Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Gateway to Levee Park
Halloween Trick-or-Treat Tour, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at WNB Financial
Sugarloaf Bluff Annual Clean Up/Invasive Removal Volunteer Day, 9 a.m. Saturday at Sugarloaf Bluff
Elmer’s Auto Graveyard Hiking Tours, 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Elmer's Auto Graveyard at W903 Elmers Rd. in Fountain City
Kids and Parents Expo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Winona Middle School
Pumpkin Drop & STEM Carnival, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Winona State University
WSU Game Day Experience, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at WSU
Ridgeway Community Halloween Party, noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Ridgeway Community School
Streets & Treats, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday on Third Street from Center to Walnut streets
Haunted History Downtown Walking Tour, 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Winona County History Center
Halloween & Day of the Dead Fun Event, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Dharma River-Manitou Center
The Magic of Isaiah at Winona Streets & Treats, 2 p.m. Saturday at Peter's Biergarten
Dancers Night Out, 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Whalen's at Westfield
Halloween Costume Party with Live Music by Right Side Up, 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Winona Athletic Club
Spooky Skate, 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Bud King Ice Arena
Retrospective: Art Exhibit of local Artists, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Winona Arts Center
Trick or Treat at Elmaro, 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Elmaro Vineyard
Grace Place Trunk or Treat Event, 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Bob Welch Aquatic Center parking lot
Live Music
Friday
Gregg Cheech Hall, 5 to 8 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
Tom & Betsy Kirby, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House
Joel Ward Solo, 8 to 11 p.m. at Hei and Low Tap
Saturday
Music by Right Side Up, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard
James K. Carlson Memorial Concert, 1 p.m. at Central Lutheran Church
Joel Ward Solo, 5 to 7 p.m. at Peter's Biergarten
Opposable Thumbs with special guest Sampson and Son, 7 p.m. at Winona Arts Center
The Shackletons & The Reach Outs, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar
Sunday
David Hartman, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard
For more information about these events and more, visit visitwinona.com.