 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

What's going on in Winona? Halloween events, music and more

  • 0

Here’s a guide to what’s going on in Winona this weekend:

Events

Danielle C. Head: Things Bout Coming My Way, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Paul Watkins Gallery

Water Stories: New Work by Anne Labovitz, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum

Photography Exhibit by Kathleen Hawkes: The Cherry Blossoms You Missed, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Winona County History Center

Karen Savage-Blue: Laughing Waters, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at MMAM

Nick Wroblewski: The Draw of the Lake, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at MMAM

People are also reading…

Friday Kinections – Movement & Breath, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Kinstone

Mics & Brews Karaoke, 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at Island City Brewing Company

Saint Mary’s Haunted Walk, 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Saint Mary's University

Halloween Movie Night, 7 p.m. Friday at Fountain City Auditorium

Burly Bluffs presents “Sexy Spooktacular," 9:30 p.m. Friday at No Name Bar

Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Gateway to Levee Park

Halloween Trick-or-Treat Tour, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at WNB Financial

Sugarloaf Bluff Annual Clean Up/Invasive Removal Volunteer Day, 9 a.m. Saturday at Sugarloaf Bluff

Elmer’s Auto Graveyard Hiking Tours, 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Elmer's Auto Graveyard at W903 Elmers Rd. in Fountain City

Kids and Parents Expo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Winona Middle School

Pumpkin Drop & STEM Carnival, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Winona State University

WSU Game Day Experience, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at WSU

Ridgeway Community Halloween Party, noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Ridgeway Community School

Streets & Treats, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday on Third Street from Center to Walnut streets

Haunted History Downtown Walking Tour, 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Winona County History Center

Halloween & Day of the Dead Fun Event, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Dharma River-Manitou Center

The Magic of Isaiah at Winona Streets & Treats, 2 p.m. Saturday at Peter's Biergarten 

Dancers Night Out, 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Whalen's at Westfield

Halloween Costume Party with Live Music by Right Side Up, 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Winona Athletic Club

Spooky Skate, 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Bud King Ice Arena

Retrospective: Art Exhibit of local Artists, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Winona Arts Center

Trick or Treat at Elmaro, 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Elmaro Vineyard

Grace Place Trunk or Treat Event, 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Bob Welch Aquatic Center parking lot

Live Music

Friday

Gregg Cheech Hall, 5 to 8 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Tom & Betsy Kirby, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House

Joel Ward Solo, 8 to 11 p.m. at Hei and Low Tap

Saturday

Music by Right Side Up, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

James K. Carlson Memorial Concert, 1 p.m. at Central Lutheran Church

Joel Ward Solo, 5 to 7 p.m. at Peter's Biergarten

Opposable Thumbs with special guest Sampson and Son, 7 p.m. at Winona Arts Center

The Shackletons & The Reach Outs, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar

Sunday

David Hartman, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

For more information about these events and more, visit visitwinona.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News