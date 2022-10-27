What's going on in Winona? Halloween events, music and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on in Winona this weekend:

Events

Danielle C. Head: Things Bout Coming My Way, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Paul Watkins Gallery

Water Stories: New Work by Anne Labovitz, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum

Photography Exhibit by Kathleen Hawkes: The Cherry Blossoms You Missed, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Winona County History Center

Karen Savage-Blue: Laughing Waters, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at MMAM

Nick Wroblewski: The Draw of the Lake, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at MMAM

Friday Kinections – Movement & Breath, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Kinstone

Mics & Brews Karaoke, 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at Island City Brewing Company

Saint Mary’s Haunted Walk, 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Saint Mary's University

Halloween Movie Night, 7 p.m. Friday at Fountain City Auditorium

Burly Bluffs presents “Sexy Spooktacular," 9:30 p.m. Friday at No Name Bar

Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Gateway to Levee Park

Halloween Trick-or-Treat Tour, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at WNB Financial

Sugarloaf Bluff Annual Clean Up/Invasive Removal Volunteer Day, 9 a.m. Saturday at Sugarloaf Bluff

Elmer’s Auto Graveyard Hiking Tours, 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Elmer's Auto Graveyard at W903 Elmers Rd. in Fountain City

Kids and Parents Expo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Winona Middle School

Pumpkin Drop & STEM Carnival, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Winona State University

WSU Game Day Experience, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at WSU

Ridgeway Community Halloween Party, noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Ridgeway Community School

Streets & Treats, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday on Third Street from Center to Walnut streets

Haunted History Downtown Walking Tour, 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Winona County History Center

Halloween & Day of the Dead Fun Event, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Dharma River-Manitou Center

The Magic of Isaiah at Winona Streets & Treats, 2 p.m. Saturday at Peter's Biergarten

Dancers Night Out, 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Whalen's at Westfield

Halloween Costume Party with Live Music by Right Side Up, 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Winona Athletic Club

Spooky Skate, 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Bud King Ice Arena

Retrospective: Art Exhibit of local Artists, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Winona Arts Center

Trick or Treat at Elmaro, 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Elmaro Vineyard

Grace Place Trunk or Treat Event, 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Bob Welch Aquatic Center parking lot

Live Music

Friday

Gregg Cheech Hall, 5 to 8 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Tom & Betsy Kirby, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House

Joel Ward Solo, 8 to 11 p.m. at Hei and Low Tap

Saturday

Music by Right Side Up, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

James K. Carlson Memorial Concert, 1 p.m. at Central Lutheran Church

Joel Ward Solo, 5 to 7 p.m. at Peter's Biergarten

Opposable Thumbs with special guest Sampson and Son, 7 p.m. at Winona Arts Center

The Shackletons & The Reach Outs, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar

Sunday

David Hartman, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard