What's going on in Winona? Mural reveal party, Funktoberfest, Masquerade Ball and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on in Winona this weekend:

Events

An Art Show: A Collection of Works by Matt Wagner and Daniel Wagner, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Blue Heron Coffee House

Avian Visitors Art Exhibit, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Winona Public Library

Art Exhibit by Anna Segner: The Animal Among Us, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Lillian Davis Hogan Galleries

Entangled Geographies: Paintings by Syed Hosain, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Paul Watkins Gallery

Water Stories: New Work by Anne Labovitz, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum

Photography Exhibit by Kathleen Hawkes: The Cherry Blossoms You Missed, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Winona County History Center

Karen Savage-Blue: Laughing Waters, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at MMAM

Dine Out Downtown, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday on Third Street in Downtown Winona

First Look Preview Party: Anne Labovitz, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday at MMAM

Winona Film Society: Strictly Ballroom, 7 p.m. Friday at Winona Arts Center

Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Gateway to Levee Park

Solar Tour Open House, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 1449 Ridgewood Dr. and 1110 Gilmore Valley Road in Winona

Craft and Vendor Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Winona Mall

WSU Game Day Experience, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Winona State University

Artist Tour: Water Stories: New Work by Anne Labovitz, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday at MMAM

Funktoberfest, noon Saturday at Peter's Biergarten

Masquerade Ball, 6 p.m. Saturday at Winona County History Center

American Symphony boat docking, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Levee Park

Smaczne Jablka: Polish Apple Day, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Polish Cultural Institute and Museum

Family Day at MMAM: Water Stories: New Work by Anne Labovitz, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at MMAM

10th Annual Kinstone Autumn Open House, noon Sunday at Kinstone

Retrospective: Art Exhibit of local Artists, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Winona Arts Center

SHIFT~ a performance salon RETURN/ings Gloria Alatorre & Sharon Mansur, 2 p.m. Sunday at Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge at McNally Landing on Prairie Island Road in Winona

Mural Reveal Party, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at backyard shed of Bethany House Catholic Worker

Live Music

Friday

Amanda Grace, 6 to 9 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company

Saner and Gibbons, 6 to 9 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Carriage House, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House

Joel Ward, 7 to 10 p.m. at Hei and Low Tap

Tippler, Pure Shifter & Noah Short, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar

New Salty Dog & Afflatus, 9 p.m. at Broken World Records

Saturday

The Foxgloves, 6 to 9 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Mudcat Grant, 6 to 9 p.m. at Winona Athletic Club

A Hard Days Night – A Beatles Tribute, 7 to 10 p.m. at St. Cecilia Theatre

RHX, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at Black Horse Bar and Grill

Dead Larry, 9 p.m. at Winona County History Center

Sunday

“Sweet Sounds," 2 to 4 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church

Eddy Allen & Kris Risch, 2 to 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Dixieland Jazz, 5 to 7 p.m. at Black Horse Bar and Grill

For more information about these events and more, visit visitwinona.com.