What's going on in Winona? Mural reveal party, Funktoberfest, Masquerade Ball and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on in Winona this weekend:
Events
An Art Show: A Collection of Works by Matt Wagner and Daniel Wagner, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Blue Heron Coffee House
Avian Visitors Art Exhibit, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Winona Public Library
Art Exhibit by Anna Segner: The Animal Among Us, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Lillian Davis Hogan Galleries
Entangled Geographies: Paintings by Syed Hosain, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Paul Watkins Gallery
Water Stories: New Work by Anne Labovitz, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum
People are also reading…
Photography Exhibit by Kathleen Hawkes: The Cherry Blossoms You Missed, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Winona County History Center
Karen Savage-Blue: Laughing Waters, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at MMAM
Dine Out Downtown, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday on Third Street in Downtown Winona
First Look Preview Party: Anne Labovitz, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday at MMAM
Winona Film Society: Strictly Ballroom, 7 p.m. Friday at Winona Arts Center
Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Gateway to Levee Park
Solar Tour Open House, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 1449 Ridgewood Dr. and 1110 Gilmore Valley Road in Winona
Craft and Vendor Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Winona Mall
WSU Game Day Experience, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Winona State University
Artist Tour: Water Stories: New Work by Anne Labovitz, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday at MMAM
Funktoberfest, noon Saturday at Peter's Biergarten
Masquerade Ball, 6 p.m. Saturday at Winona County History Center
American Symphony boat docking, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Levee Park
Smaczne Jablka: Polish Apple Day, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Polish Cultural Institute and Museum
Family Day at MMAM: Water Stories: New Work by Anne Labovitz, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at MMAM
10th Annual Kinstone Autumn Open House, noon Sunday at Kinstone
Retrospective: Art Exhibit of local Artists, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Winona Arts Center
SHIFT~ a performance salon RETURN/ings Gloria Alatorre & Sharon Mansur, 2 p.m. Sunday at Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge at McNally Landing on Prairie Island Road in Winona
Mural Reveal Party, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at backyard shed of Bethany House Catholic Worker
Live Music
Friday
Amanda Grace, 6 to 9 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company
Saner and Gibbons, 6 to 9 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
Carriage House, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House
Joel Ward, 7 to 10 p.m. at Hei and Low Tap
Tippler, Pure Shifter & Noah Short, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar
New Salty Dog & Afflatus, 9 p.m. at Broken World Records
Saturday
The Foxgloves, 6 to 9 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
Mudcat Grant, 6 to 9 p.m. at Winona Athletic Club
A Hard Days Night – A Beatles Tribute, 7 to 10 p.m. at St. Cecilia Theatre
RHX, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at Black Horse Bar and Grill
Dead Larry, 9 p.m. at Winona County History Center
Sunday
“Sweet Sounds," 2 to 4 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church
Eddy Allen & Kris Risch, 2 to 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
Dixieland Jazz, 5 to 7 p.m. at Black Horse Bar and Grill
For more information about these events and more, visit visitwinona.com.