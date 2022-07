What's going on in Winona? Music, art and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on in Winona this weekend:

Events

The Earth as a Gift, Not Possession: Pastels, Drawings and Paintings by Catherine Tuggle, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Blue Heron Coffee House

“We Are Resilient” Youth Art Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Winona Public Library

MMAM Exhibition: Sonja Peterson: What the Trade Winds Brought, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum

MMAM Exhibition: Impressions of Water: Prints by Clara Ueland 1997-2022, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum

Great River Shakespeare Festival: Always…Patsy Cline, 1 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Winona State University

Dine Out Downtown, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday on Third Street in Downtown Winona

Kinstone New Moon Women’s Circle, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Kinstone

Great River Shakespeare Festival: All the Town’s a Stage: A Winona Story, 7 p.m. Friday and Sunday and 1 p.m. Saturday at East End Rec

“American Melody” boat docking, 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Levee Park

Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Gateway to Levee Park

Elmer’s Auto and Toy Museum, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at W903 Elmers Rd. in Fountain City

Family Nature Walk, 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge

We Are Water: Mural Making & Learning About Water, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Prairie Island Campground

MMAM Summer Public Tours, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum

Great River Shakespeare Festival: The African Company presents Richard III, 1 p.m. Saturday at Winona State University

MCA Summer Dance Intensive Showcase, 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Page Theatre

Deep in the City: An Original Pop Musical by Seamus Schwaba, 7 p.m. Saturday at Winona County Historical Center

Great River Shakespeare Festival: Twelfth Night, 7 p.m. Saturday at Winona State University

Mary The DJ, 9:30 p.m. Saturday at No Name Bar

Live Music

Friday

Right Side Up, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

Druzy Rose, 6 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company

Julie B., 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House

Saturday

Wise Jennings, 7 to 10 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

theyself, 7 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company

Sunday

Coulee Region Steel Drum Band, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

Mike Oregano, 2 to 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

For more information about these events and more, visit visitwinona.com.