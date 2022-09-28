What's going on in Winona? Music, nature walks and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on in Winona this weekend:

Events

Battle at the River Bottom: Drawings by Kristen Lowe, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Paul Watkins Gallery

Avian Visitors Art Exhibit, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Winona Public Library

MMAM Exhibition: Impressions of Water: Prints by Clara Ueland 1997-2022, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at MMAM.

MMAM Exhibition: Karen Savage-Blue: Laughing Waters, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum

Art of Fine Furniture, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Winona County History Center

Dine Out Downtown, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday on Third Street in Winona

Opening Reception: Laughing Waters by Karen Savage-Blue, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at MMAM

Friday Kinections – Drum Circle, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Kinstone

Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Gateway to Levee Park

Ride the Ridges 2022, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Winona Middle School

Historic Downtown Walking Tour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Winona County History Center

Gallery Walk and Talk: Karen Savage-Blue, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at MMAM

Fall Family Nature Walks, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge

Windom Park Historic District Walking Tour, noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Winona County History Center

Grain Power: Learning from Traditional Korean Masters with David Lane, 2 p.m. Saturday at Winona County History Center

National Eagle Center River Cruises, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Lake City

Salsa Dance Night, 8 p.m. Saturday at No Name Bar

Retrospective: Art Exhibit of local Artists, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Winona Arts Center

Meet the September Artists at Elmaro, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Elmaro Vineyard

Jazz Jam with H3O, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Island City Brewing Company

Live Music

Friday

Jeffery Messerole, 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Lone Goat Radio, 6 to 9 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Under Paris Skies, 7 p.m. at Winona Arts Center

Duncan Wellcome, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House

Clay Fulton & The Lost Forty, 8 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company

Clams & The Confused, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar

Saturday

Grandpa’s Elixir, 1 to 4 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Right Side Up, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

Land at Last, 6 to 9 p.m. at Peter’s Biergarten

Red Pine Revival, 6 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company

Chad Cagle, 6 to 9 p.m. at Winona Athletic Club

Sunday

Coulee Region Steel Drum Band, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

Mike Munson & Aaron Lee Kaplan, 2 to 5:30 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

