What's going on in Winona? Music, nature walks and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on in Winona this weekend:
Events
Battle at the River Bottom: Drawings by Kristen Lowe, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Paul Watkins Gallery
Avian Visitors Art Exhibit, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Winona Public Library
MMAM Exhibition: Impressions of Water: Prints by Clara Ueland 1997-2022, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at MMAM.
MMAM Exhibition: Karen Savage-Blue: Laughing Waters, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum
Art of Fine Furniture, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Winona County History Center
Dine Out Downtown, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday on Third Street in Winona
Opening Reception: Laughing Waters by Karen Savage-Blue, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at MMAM
Friday Kinections – Drum Circle, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Kinstone
Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Gateway to Levee Park
Ride the Ridges 2022, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Winona Middle School
Historic Downtown Walking Tour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Winona County History Center
Gallery Walk and Talk: Karen Savage-Blue, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at MMAM
Fall Family Nature Walks, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge
Windom Park Historic District Walking Tour, noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Winona County History Center
Grain Power: Learning from Traditional Korean Masters with David Lane, 2 p.m. Saturday at Winona County History Center
National Eagle Center River Cruises, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Lake City
Salsa Dance Night, 8 p.m. Saturday at No Name Bar
Retrospective: Art Exhibit of local Artists, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Winona Arts Center
Meet the September Artists at Elmaro, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Elmaro Vineyard
Jazz Jam with H3O, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Island City Brewing Company
Live Music
Friday
Jeffery Messerole, 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
Lone Goat Radio, 6 to 9 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
Under Paris Skies, 7 p.m. at Winona Arts Center
Duncan Wellcome, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House
Clay Fulton & The Lost Forty, 8 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company
Clams & The Confused, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar
Saturday
Grandpa’s Elixir, 1 to 4 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
Right Side Up, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard
Land at Last, 6 to 9 p.m. at Peter’s Biergarten
Red Pine Revival, 6 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company
Chad Cagle, 6 to 9 p.m. at Winona Athletic Club
Sunday
Coulee Region Steel Drum Band, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard
Mike Munson & Aaron Lee Kaplan, 2 to 5:30 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
