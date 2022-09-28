 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

What's going on in Winona? Music, nature walks and more

  • 0

Here’s a guide to what’s going on in Winona this weekend:

Events

Battle at the River Bottom: Drawings by Kristen Lowe, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Paul Watkins Gallery

Avian Visitors Art Exhibit, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Winona Public Library

MMAM Exhibition: Impressions of Water: Prints by Clara Ueland 1997-2022, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at MMAM.

For more events this weekend in Winona, visit winonadailynews.com.

MMAM Exhibition: Karen Savage-Blue: Laughing Waters, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum

Art of Fine Furniture, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Winona County History Center

People are also reading…

Dine Out Downtown, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday on Third Street in Winona

Opening Reception: Laughing Waters by Karen Savage-Blue, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at MMAM

Friday Kinections – Drum Circle, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Kinstone

Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Gateway to Levee Park

Ride the Ridges 2022, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Winona Middle School

Historic Downtown Walking Tour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Winona County History Center

Gallery Walk and Talk: Karen Savage-Blue, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at MMAM

Fall Family Nature Walks, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge

Windom Park Historic District Walking Tour, noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Winona County History Center

Grain Power: Learning from Traditional Korean Masters with David Lane, 2 p.m. Saturday at Winona County History Center

National Eagle Center River Cruises, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Lake City

Salsa Dance Night, 8 p.m. Saturday at No Name Bar

Retrospective: Art Exhibit of local Artists, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Winona Arts Center

Meet the September Artists at Elmaro, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Elmaro Vineyard

Jazz Jam with H3O, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Island City Brewing Company

Live Music

Friday

Jeffery Messerole, 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Lone Goat Radio, 6 to 9 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Under Paris Skies, 7 p.m. at Winona Arts Center

Duncan Wellcome, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House

Clay Fulton & The Lost Forty, 8 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company

Clams & The Confused, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar

Saturday

Grandpa’s Elixir, 1 to 4 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Right Side Up, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

Land at Last, 6 to 9 p.m. at Peter’s Biergarten

Red Pine Revival, 6 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company

Chad Cagle, 6 to 9 p.m. at Winona Athletic Club

Sunday

Coulee Region Steel Drum Band, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

Mike Munson & Aaron Lee Kaplan, 2 to 5:30 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

For more information about these events and more, visit visitwinona.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News